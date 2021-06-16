Shane Wright grew up in East Texas, and he knows the tradition of excellence and positive reputation of White Oak schools. Now, he has the chance to lead one.
Wright has been named White Oak ISD's new intermediate school principal. He comes to White Oak from Harleton ISD, where he was the junior high principal for three years.
"White Oak has had a long tradition of excellence. Even back when I was a kid in public school, White Oak was always one of the premiere schools in East Texas, and it still is," Wright said.
This fall will be his 29th year in education, Wright said. He was a high school math teacher for 13 of those years at Carthage, Hallsville and Harleton ISDs.
After that, he transitioned to administration. From 2006-2015, he was a math consultant, systematic planning director for Leadership Support and Development at the Region 8 Education Service Center.
From there, he went to Linden-Kildare CISD and was the junior high principal before ending up in Harleton.
Part of Wright's draw to White Oak is working with Superintendent Brian Gray, he said.
"I know he’s brought some things in that are kind of different and unique to the district, like the archery in schools program," Wright said. "During the interview process when I was looking at White Oak Intermediate in particular, they have a lot of programs they do, like the summer reading programs. All of that’s pretty cutting edge for schools to be doing and providing some different opportunities for kids."
Gray said Wright brings several qualities to the district he is looking forward to.
"We are very excited to have Shane and the experience that he brings," Gray said. "His interpersonal skills, relationship building qualities and love for kids is above reproach. We are happy to welcome him as our latest Roughneck."