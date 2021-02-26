Despite some Longview-area schools not using virtual instruction during this past week’s winter storm, officials say district calendars won’t need to be altered.
Pine Tree, Spring Hill, White Oak and Sabine ISDs all had days this past week in which they did not have school or virtual learning.
Texas school districts are required to have 75,600 instructional minutes in a school year. During the 84th legislative session, lawmakers switched from requiring 180 days of instruction to requiring minutes.
According to the Texas Education Agency, this change took effect in the 2016-17 school year. Schools had to send calendars to the TEA showing the amount of time classes were held each day. The agency then verified the data to make sure campuses were getting the required number of minutes.
Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said Thursday that the district typically reaches its minutes by the 168th day of school, but the school calendar has 171 days.
Adding those days gives the district cushioning in case extra time off is needed, he said.
Even though Spring Hill ISD has half days every Friday, district spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said there will not be any changes to its calendar despite not having virtual instruction this past week.
“Our calendar is set up for us to kind of bank or accumulate extra minutes,” she said. “Because of that, we’re going to utilize those so we won’t have to make up days.”
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said the district has enough minutes not to have to make up this past week, when the district did not have in-person learning or remote instruction.
Sabine ISD also built extra minutes into its calendar, Superintendent Stacey Bryce said.
“We extended our school day this year so that every day we’re going longer and those minutes accumulate,” he said. “We’ve got more than enough.”