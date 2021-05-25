Listen. Pray. Think. Those are the words of advice Zonta Club of Longview member Janis Canion gave scholarship recipients at Tuesday’s Women of Achievement Celebration.
The club awarded $13,500 in scholarships and grants Tuesday. Zonta Club is a women’s service organization. The club also has local high school chapters, called Z Clubs.
The scholarship recipients were Aretha Raibon, Valerie Smith, Amber Tower and Isabel Breaux.
Raibon is a Pine Tree senior who will attend the University of North Texas and major in political science and minor in business. She plans to become a civil rights attorney.
Longview High School graduate Smith will attend the University of Texas at Austin to study marketing. In high school, she was involved in the Viewette drill team, the Viewette Spirit committee and Z Club.
Breaux also went to Longview High School. She will attend Ouachita Baptist University and will run on the track and cross country teams. Breaux plans to study accounting and finance and wants to practice family law.
The Women in Business Scholarship went to Tarleton State University student Amber Tower. She is majoring in business management and minoring in agricultural mechanics.
$5,000 grants were awarded to local nonprofit organizations Family Promise of Longview and Graciously Broken Ministries.
Family Promise works to break the cycle of poverty by helping children and families with financial independence and getting their own housing.
Graciously Broken Ministries provides a safe and Christ-centered program for women looking for recovery and healing. It works with the women to form life skills to live a healthier lifestyle.
“Women need to take a role in addressing the mess this world is in,” Canion told recipients. “Without stereotyping, I would say that it’s pretty obvious to me we have a special gift for nurturing — or working together. And we need to bring those skills to the table.”
She encouraged the young women who received the scholarships to be open to listen and think about other views, and pray about it.
“I’m asking you to run for office, write a letter to the editor, go for the job that no woman has ever done before,” Canion said. “We have made a great deal of progress, but there’s a long way to go. And the world is better for everybody when it is better for women and children.
“The best days are yet to come, but only if we commit to being our very best self. And Zonta is a great way to get the skills to do that,” she said.