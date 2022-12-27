Mike Kittner admits he has some fear about moving his restaurant from its original McCann Road home in central Longview.
El Sombrero is expected to open this week at its new home in West Longview, at 2005 Toler Road, where Catfish Village previously was located. Renovations were finishing up just before Christmas.
Kittner opened the restaurant 22 years ago in the Brookwood Village Shopping Center. He said failed lease negotiations prompted the move.
"I am scared. That’s been my home for 22 years. I started that," he said of the move.
The new location, though, offers a number of advantages. It has almost double the space — 9,200 square feet versus 4,800 square feet on McCann Road, with seating for 225 people compared with 165 to 170 people. A separate banquet room will make it possible for the restaurant to host a variety of events. More dining space and a larger bar are part of the package, along with a key new element — a drive-thru.
Before COVID-19 hit, his McCann Road location saw 8 to 10 percent of its business in to-go orders. It does not have a drive-thru.
"That was a dine-in restaurant," Kittner said, and it wasn't set up to handle the volume of to-go orders necessitated by COVID-19 restrictions.
"During that time, I had to transition my whole restaurant. That was hard," and came with a huge learning curve, Kittner said.
Kittner, though, is no stranger to the hard work necessary to make a restaurant successful.
"I used to sleep in a booth," he said, recalling the early days when he first opened El Sombrero. He lives on Sam Page Road, he said, and didn't have time to drive back and forth. He was doing "everything" at the restaurant, including cooking and running the register. He'd work out at a nearby gym, shower and go back back to work.
Kittner said he's been cooking since he was a child, and his family was in the restaurant business.
"It's what I love to do," he said. He had considered opening an Italian restaurant, but went with Mexican food out of respect to the family friends wo operated Uncle Joe's, he said. (That restaurant relocated under a new name after a fire.)
He developed his own menu. Noting is more "gratifying," he said, than seeing people who love eating his restaurant's food or enjoying the drinks served there.
Location is key to a business' success, he said, and he noted there aren't a lot of restaurants in that area of town, which is convenient to Pine Tree and Spring Hill.
"There's a lot of traffic on this road, a lot more than I thought," he said, and he said perhaps El Sombrero's location will bring other businesses to that corridor. (The area is home to several longtime existing shopping centers, offices and local favorite Coffee Mill. A new HTeaO is operating at Toler and Gilmer roads; a Smoothie King plans to open in an existing building at that same intersection; and a Starbucks opened across the street this year.
Kittner previously operated an El Sombrero restaurant in Hallsville for seven years — that location later sold. He also operated a Kilgore location for 17 years, but it was devastated by a fire in August. Kittner plans to demolish the building and rebuild in the spring. In the meantime, he said he brought his Kilgore employees to Longview to work. His business employs a little more than 90 people, he said.
"I’ve got to get home. I’ve got to take care of this first," he said of prioritizing the Longview location's opening. "This is the original. This is my footprint."
He plans to introduce some new dishes at the Gilmer Road location, and Kittner is planning another new location in Longview with some new features that will be different from the traditional El Sombrero. (He wouldn't discuss details yet.)
One thing that won't change — El Sombrero will remain closed for business on Sundays.
"That's family time," Kittner said.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.