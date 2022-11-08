Hart InterCivic Verity Duo voting system
Continue to refresh this page for the latest election results, from the Texas Secretary of State and local election offices. All results are unofficial until certified. Results should begin arriving after the 7 p.m. close of polling locations locally, though state races will likely not begin pouring in until after 8 p.m.

ELECTION 2022: FEDERAL RACE (31 of 333 precincts reporting)

﻿ Total votes Pct
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTIRCT 1
Nathaniel Moran (R) 99,972 78.1%
Jrmar Jefferson (D) 27,971 21.9%

ELECTION 2022: STATE RACES (208 of 9,478 precincts reporting)

﻿ Total votes Pct
GOVERNOR
Greg Abbott (R) 541,944 66.2%
Beto O'Rourke (D) 267,276 32.7%
Mark Tippetts (L) 6,497 0.8%
Delilah Barrios (G) 2,315 0.0%
LT. GOVERNOR
Dan Patrick (R) 523,751 64.6%
Mike Collier (D) 267,689 33.0%
Shanna Steele (L) 18,651 2.3%
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Ken Paxton (R) 520,977 64.3%
Rochelle Mercedes Garza (D) 267,915 33.07%
Mark Ash (L) 21,135 2.6%
COMPTROLLER
Glenn Hegar (R) 541,556 67.1%
Janet T. Dudding (D) 248,270 30.8%
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (L) 16,955 2.1%
COMMISSIONER OF THE GLO
Dawn Buckingham (R) 536,544 66.7%
Jay Kleberg (D) 257,495 32.0%
Alfred Molison Jr. (G) 10,275 1.3%
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Sid Miller (R) 539,981 67.1%
Susan Hays (D) 264,410 32.9%
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Wayne Christian (R) 532,521 66.2%
Luke Warford (D) 244,379 30.4%
Jaime Andres Diez (L) 20,197 2.5%
Hunter Wayne Crow (G) 6,983 0.9%
SUPREME COURT, PLACE 3
Debra Lehrmann (R) 537,282 66.8%
Erin A. Nowell (D) 253,791 31.6%
Thomas Edward Oxford (L) 13,827 1.7%
SUPREME COURT, PLACE 5
Rebeca Huddle (R) 542,819 67.1%
Amanda Reichek (D) 266,325 32.9%
SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9
Evan Young (R) 537,739 67.1%
Julia Maldonado (D) 264,267 33.0%
JUDGE, CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5
Scott Walker (R) 541,057 67.4%
Dana Huffman (D) 262,252 32.6%
JUDGE, CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 6
Jesse F. McClure III (R) 814,107 63.9%
Robert Johnson (D) 461,542 36.1%

ELECTION 2022: GREGG COUNTY RACES

﻿ Total votes Pct
COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR, UNEXPIRED TERM
Michelle Terry (R) 17,517 75.8%
Keeth Johnson (D) 5,599 24.2%
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4
Darrin Rudolph (R) 1,763 45.2%
Robby Cox (D) 2,138 54.8%

