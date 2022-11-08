It's Election Day across Gregg County, and while we don't have a lengthy list of local items, it's still a big day. We're voting in federal, state and local races, and we'll have full coverage here at news-journal.com throughout the day and night.
WHEN, WHERE SHOULD YOU VOTE? For a list of polling places, click here. Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs says the hours between 10 and 11 a.m., and then shortly after lunch tend to have the shortest wait times.
LIVE RESULTS: We'll be updating results throughout the night as they are reported by the Secretary of State's office for all the races we voted on. For live results, click here.
FEDERAL: Louie Gohmert's position is up for grabs, with Republican Nathan Moran looking to retain the seat for the Republicans and Democrat Jrmar Jefferson looking to pick it up for the Democrats. For a look at both candidates, click here.
STATE: The Greg Abbott-Beto O'Rourke slugfest is the spotlight race in the state, and one of the most expensive races in the nation. But don't sleep on the Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General races, which have been hotly contested and where there is no love lost among candidates.
NATION: There are huge races happening across the nation, with nothing less than control of the U.S. House and Senate up for grabs. And if you want to know what's going to happen before it actually happens, Rick Scott says to keep your eyes on New Hampshire.
GREGG COUNTY: Democratic Gregg County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox is being challenged by Republican local business owner Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph, 57, in one of only two Gregg County-specific races of note. For more on the race, click here. In the other, Michelle Terry and Keeth Johnson are facing off to see who will complete the County Tax Assessor-Collector unexpired term.