On Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 2, there will be 18 voting locations open in Gregg County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
After the last two weeks of early voting, Gregg County has seen a voter turnout of about 1%, said Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County elections administrator. For constitutional amendment elections, the county typically sees about a 2 to 3% voter turnout. Briggs added that she is still hopeful to see at least this percentage by the end of election day.
Casting a ballot and making your voice heard in this election is important because, “Those few people who come out and vote are making a decision for the entire state of Texas,” Briggs said.
Along with the eight constitutional amendments on the ballot, there will also be a bond referendum for Kilgore ISD residents.
Read below to learn more about what you will see on the November ballot and where to vote.
Kilgore ISD Bond
There will be two propositions on the ballot related to the Kilgore ISD bond package.
Proposition A is for $109 million that would go towards the construction of a new high school and renovations to Chandler Elementary School.
Proposition B is for $4 million to fund renovations at R.E. St. John Stadium.
Constitutional amendments
PROPOSITION 1: This would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo venues.
PROPOSITION 2: This would allow a county to issue bonds for the development or redevelopment of infrastructure or transportation in blighted areas (places that show signs of neglect).
PROPOSITION 3: This would prohibit the state and political subdivisions from limiting religious services or organizations.
PROPOSITION 4: This would change eligibility requirements for some judicial offices.
PROPOSITION 5: This would give additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept complaints about those running for judicial office.
PROPOSITION 6: This would give residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care facilities or state supported living centers the right to designate a caregiver for in-person visits.
PROPOSITION 7: This would allow the surviving spouse, 55 years or older, of a disabled individual to maintain a limit on homestead property taxes upon the time of death if they remain at the homestead.
PROPOSITION 8: This would allow for a total or partial homestead property tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the armed services who were killed or fatally injured in duty.
To read more about the eight constitutional amendments click here.
Voting locations
Longview locations
- Longview Community Center, 500 E. Whaley St.
- Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 Mccann Rd.
- Alpine Presbyterian Church, 4102 Tryon Rd.
- Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844.
- Springhill Baptist First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Rd.
- Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Rd.
- Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Rd.
- Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave.
- Calvary Baptist Church, 4715 Tenneryville Rd.
- Elderville Community Center, 10450 Hwy 349.
- Saint Mark CME Church, 1100 Sapphire St.
- Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S Center St.
- Longview ISD Education Support Ctr, 1301 E Young St.
White Oak location
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 E Hwy 80.
Gladewater location
- Gladewater First Methodist Church, 217 W Quitman Ave.
Liberty City location
- Old Sabine ISD Elementary Cafeteria, 5219 Old Hwy 135 N.
Kilgore locations
- Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St.
- Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St.
More information about the 2021 elections in Gregg County can be found by visiting greggcountyvotes.com