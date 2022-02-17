SANCHEZ GAMBOA DEBLOUW
From left, candidates for the Longview City Council District 5 seat are Jose Sanchez, Michelle Gamboa and Bernd "Dutch" Deblouw.

Ahead of Friday's filing deadline, one Longview City Council race has drawn three candidates, while the incumbent councilman in another district has no opponents.

Friday is the last day to file for city council and mayoral seats in the May election.

Longview District 5 Councilman David Wright chose not to seek his third and final three-year term.

Three candidates had filed for the District 5 seat as of Thursday: Attorney Jose Sanchez; Michelle Gamboa, operations manager at Roof Care in Longview; and business owner and former firefighter Bernd "Dutch" Deblouw.

Deblouw previously ran for the District 5 seat in 2016 and lost to Wright. 

Meanwhile, District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle has filed for his third and final three-year term and had drawn no challengers as of Thursday.

The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27 with Election Day on May 1.

Here are candidates for mayoral and city council seats in other Gregg County cities:

Gladewater

Place 1 (Mayor): Scott Owens

Place 2: Michael Webber

Place 3, Brandy Flanagan

Place 4 (special election to fill vacancy left by Dennis Robertson's resignation): Teddy Sorrels

Kilgore

Place 1: Merlyn Holmes

Place 3: Missy Merritt

Place 4: Victor Boyd

White Oak

Mayor: Kyle Kutch

Place 4: John Frazier

Place 5,: Kevin Hood

Easton

Seat 2, Linda Timberlake

Seat 4, Janeene Lucas

Seat 5: No filings

Lakeport

Seat 1: D. Keith Marshall

Seat 4: Ardis Wright

Seat 5: Gary DeBoer

