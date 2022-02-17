Ahead of Friday's filing deadline, one Longview City Council race has drawn three candidates, while the incumbent councilman in another district has no opponents.
Friday is the last day to file for city council and mayoral seats in the May election.
Longview District 5 Councilman David Wright chose not to seek his third and final three-year term.
Three candidates had filed for the District 5 seat as of Thursday: Attorney Jose Sanchez; Michelle Gamboa, operations manager at Roof Care in Longview; and business owner and former firefighter Bernd "Dutch" Deblouw.
Deblouw previously ran for the District 5 seat in 2016 and lost to Wright.
Meanwhile, District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle has filed for his third and final three-year term and had drawn no challengers as of Thursday.
The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27 with Election Day on May 1.
Here are candidates for mayoral and city council seats in other Gregg County cities:
Gladewater
Place 1 (Mayor): Scott Owens
Place 2: Michael Webber
Place 3, Brandy Flanagan
Place 4 (special election to fill vacancy left by Dennis Robertson's resignation): Teddy Sorrels
Kilgore
Place 1: Merlyn Holmes
Place 3: Missy Merritt
Place 4: Victor Boyd
White Oak
Mayor: Kyle Kutch
Place 4: John Frazier
Place 5,: Kevin Hood
Easton
Seat 2, Linda Timberlake
Seat 4, Janeene Lucas
Seat 5: No filings
Lakeport
Seat 1: D. Keith Marshall
Seat 4: Ardis Wright
Seat 5: Gary DeBoer