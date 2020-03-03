With vote totals not yet available, Gov. Greg Abbott is calling a contested Texas House District 9 race for incumbent Chris Paddie.
Abbott congratulated Paddie, R-Marshall, for a win against primary challenger Mark Williams in an email Tuesday evening and thanked voters for supporting him.
“Congratulations to Representative Paddie on his well-earned victory in tonight’s primary,” abbott said. “Chris has been a strong conservative advocate for his constituents and a tremendous leader in the Texas House. I thank the voters of House District 9 for their continued support of Representative Paddie, and I look forward to working alongside him to build a brighter future for the people of East Texas.”
Paddie does not face a Democratic challenger in the November election.