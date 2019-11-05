A Henderson ISD board member accused of vandalizing property belonging to his challenger lost his seat in a a landslide Tuesday evening.
Challenger Adam Duey received 298 votes (63.68%) compared with 170 votes (36.32%) for Henderson ISD District 5 incumbent Jon Best, according to unofficial results from the Rusk County Elections Department.
Best has been on the board since 2004.
Best was arrested Sept. 27 on a felony charge of criminal mischief of between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage in connection with the campaign. Neither Best or Duey was available for comment Tuesday evening.
The arrest warrant for Best, 59, said he paid two teenage boys — a son and a family friend of a former employee —to steal campaign signs from Duey and damage his pickup.
The complaint against Best said he “intentionally and knowingly” damaged the pickup owned by Duey.
The arrest came seven days after Duey told the sheriff’s office that the tires of his pickup had been slashed, according to the complaint. Duey also reported his engine died shortly after the tires were repaired.
Duey also reported his campaign signs had been stolen and that he believed the sign thefts and damage to his pickup were “politically connected.”
Best's attorney has said he disputes the allegations.
Best was released on the day of his arrest from the Rusk County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Other races
Elsewhere in the area, Henderson District 1 Councilman Tommy Goode defeated challenger Chris Wheeler by 125 votes (58.41%) to 89 votes (41.59%) with all 12 precincts counted, according to the Rusk County Elections Department.
And in Union Grove ISD, Justin Smith beat William Slim Matthew by 210 to 120 votes, 63.64% to 36.36%, for the Place 2 seat vacated by Jeff Webb.