Three seats on the Kilgore College board are up for election in May, with applications accepted through Feb. 12.
The board seats up for election are: Voting Unit No. 1, Place 1, South Zone, held by Kelvin Darden; Voting Unit No. 2, Place 2, North Zone, held by Jon Rowe; and Voting Unit No. 3, Place 3, Central Zone, held by Josh Edmonson.
Voting Unit No. 1 consists of Overton and Leverett’s Chapel ISDs and the West Rusk County CISD. Voting Unit No. 2 consists of Gladewater, White Oak and Sabine ISDs, and Voting Unit No. 3 consists of Kilgore ISD.
Forms for an application for a place on the ballot can be picked up in the Assistant to the President’s Office on the first floor of the McLaurin Administration Building on the Kilgore campus.
Office hours are 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Fridays.
To receive forms by mail, call (903) 983-8101. Applications are also available at www.kilgore.edu/board-election-info .