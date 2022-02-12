Gregg County's elections administrator is warning voters of changes to mail-in ballot rules that have resulted in some applications being rejected.
Jennifer Briggs said the changes are related to election laws approved this past year by the Texas Legislature.
One of the new laws requires voters to put an identification number on their application for a mail-in ballot and on the mail-in ballot itself. That number can either be a driver's license, state ID or Social Security number. If the number provided on the application does not match what is in the elections office voter registration system, the application is rejected.
Likewise, received mail-in ballots also can be rejected for the missing ID information.
Briggs said she recommends voters put their ID and Social Security numbers on their application and their mail-in ballot to increase the chance that one of the numbers matches what's in the system.
The changes have caused confusion among some residents, she said.
Many of the calls received at the elections office are from voters who have had their mail-in ballot application rejected and want to know why, Briggs said.
"When I talk to them on the phone, I tell them they actually filled out the application correctly. They did not fill out anything wrong. But there's an extra piece to the puzzle with this election law that is requiring us to match that ID number, so it is a little confusing to our voters," she said.
The elections office has just started receiving returned mail-in ballots that soon will be reviewed by the ballot board. Any ballots that come back "defective" — meaning without a matching ID number — will be rejected, and the voter will be contacted by the ballot board on how to make the corrections. Residents will have six days to make corrections to their ballots.
Gregg County isn't alone in confusion among voters related to mail-in ballot changes.
As of Wednesday, election officials in Harris County had flagged 1,360 mail-in ballots to be sent back to voters — 40% of the mail-in ballots returned up to that point — because they lacked an ID number, the Texas Tribune reported.
In Hays County, about 30% of the voters who had already returned their mail-in ballots had not filled out the ID requirement, the Tribune reported. And election officials in Williamson County said about 30% of completed ballots were missing ID numbers.
Residents who vote by mail also can expect a change in the return ballot envelope. The previous return envelope was yellow, while the new one is white with a purple stripe along the front. A privacy flap on the back of the envelope protects the voter's personal information from being seen.
Another change does not allow spouses to request a mail-in ballot application for their partner. Elections administrators face felony charges if they do not personally hear from each person who wants to vote by mail, Briggs said.
Normally, only residents who are older than 65 or disabled are eligible for mail-in ballots. However, the new law adds that any person expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after the election date is also eligible.
Finally, the location of early voting at the courthouse has changed. Due to changes that require a secure room for the ballot board with 24-hour video surveillance, the room that previously was used for early voting is no longer available, Briggs said.
Early voting will now take place in the hallway on the first floor of the Gregg County Courthouse. The video surveillance law only applies to counties that have a population more than than 100,000.
Applications for mail-in ballots must be received — not postmarked — by Friday.
Applications are available on the Gregg County elections website at greggcountyvotes.com, by calling the elections office at (903) 236-8458 to receive an application by mail or by picking up in person at the Gregg County Courthouse.
Early voting for the March 1 primary begins Monday and continues until Feb. 25.