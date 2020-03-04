More Democrats are turning up at Gregg County polls during primary elections since 2016, but the party's local chair says there is much more to do if it wants to turn the county, and Texas, blue.
In 2016, fewer than 20% of ballots cast were for Democrats. Two years later, the percentage increased to 27%.
Tuesday, 33.3% of all votes cast in the primaries were for Democrats.
"We're moving in the right direction, but I'm still not satisfied," Gregg County Democratic Party Chair Jim Cogar said. "We’re going to turn Texas blue, and we’re never going to be satisfied when we fall short."
Voter turnout among Democrats in the Gregg County primaries Tuesday exceeded the past two primary elections, and Republican turnout bested 2018 midterms.
Still, leadership for both local parties said participation this year could have been better.
"I'm a little disappointed. I thought we’d do better," Cogar said. "We didn’t do bad, but we could have done better."
At least 5,533 Democrats participated in early, absentee or election day voting for the March 2 primaries in Gregg County, according to elections administrators. That was despite no local contested primaries within the party.
The county will continue accepting provisional ballots until Monday.
The unofficial totals among Gregg County Democrats exceed 2016 primary turnout by 12%, or more than 540 votes.
Tuesday's Democratic turnout also bested 2018 midterm primary turnout in Gregg County by at least 1,800 votes.
Voting in the Democratic primaries in Texas increased more than 40% compared with the last presidential election year four years ago, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, votes cast in the Republican primary decreased about 30% over the same time span.
Don't count Cogar as satisfied, however.
"Considering how many registered Democrats in the Gregg County Democratic Party that there are, it’s pretty ... poor," Cogar said, adding that at least 11,000 voters in Gregg County have voted previously as Democrats.
Gregg County's Republican primaries had three contested races, but President Donald Trump's almost certain likelihood of getting the nomination this year might've led to turnout among Gregg County Republicans Tuesday that decreased 40.3% from 2016 — though turnout rose 11% from the 2018 midterms.
"Incumbents always have a bigger chance," Republican Party County Chair Gary Nice said. "I’m always surprised that the turnouts aren’t as big as they should be, but I think that it’s such a strong Republican stronghold in East Texas that people are worried about losing."
The percentage of Gregg County voters casting ballots on the Democratic side is growing, however.
Republicans "really worked to get out the vote," Nice said, by walking streets and knocking on doors up to Election Day.
He said the 1,113-vote increase in his party's local primaries shows a consistency among Gregg County Republicans who faithfully participate in the elections process.
"In the scheme of things, if we’re above 9,000, we’re doing good. … We can always get more people voting," Nice said. "It’s a fairly Republican stronghold in East Texas. That’s not going to stop the die-hard Republicans from getting out to vote."
As county chair, Nice's job is to get more people involved in politics locally, he said, adding, "If someone feels part of an organization, they’ll be more active in it."
County conventions for both local parties will be held the same morning.
The Gregg County Republican Convention begins at 9 a.m. March 21 at the Pine Tree Auditorium, at 1803 Pine Tree Road in Longview.
Gregg County Democrats will hold their convention at 10 a.m. March 21 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, at 405 E. Marshall Ave.