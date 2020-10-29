State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, on Thursday became one of a growing list of Republicans to declare candidacies for speaker of the Texas House.
Paddie, State Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, Rep. John Cyrier, R-Lockhart, and Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria, all filed Thursday afternoon. They join two Democrats in seeking the gavel: Senfronia Thompson of Houston and Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio. More candidates are expected to file, perhaps after the Nov. 3 election once it's clear which party will be in control of the chamber.
Paddie, who has represented District 9 in the Texas House for the past four terms and won his party's unopposed nomination for a fifth term in March, did not immediately release a statement about his bid.
In statements, Ashby, Cyrier, Morrison and Longoria pointed to the legislative session beginning in January — and the challenges state lawmakers will all but certainly have to tackle — to help make their pitch for why they're the best candidate for the job.
"Given the collective challenges we will face in upcoming legislative session, as we continue our battle with COVID-19 and work to balance a budget despite revenue challenges, it is critically important that the next Speaker fosters the trust and cooperation necessary to overcome these challenges and deliver the results that all Texans expect and deserve," Ashby, who has served in the House since 2013, said.
Cyrier, who has served in the House since 2015, said the session "will be a demonstration of Texans' resilience."
“My top priority as speaker will be to work with all members of the House and build consensus during what is sure to be a challenging session," Cyrier said.
Longoria, who has served in the House since 2013, said he has received support "from a bipartisan coalition" of House colleagues.
"I am running for Speaker to ensure that we have stability, civility, and integrity in the Texas House," he said. "The unprecedented challenges we face require a leader who can build consensus across the political aisle, across rural and urban communities, and across ideologies."
And Morrison, who has served since 1999, said she would lead the House if elected speaker "with integrity and transparency."
"Working together," she said, "we will continue to show how Texas leads."
Candidates are vying to replace Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, who will retire after serving one term thanks to a political scandal last year.
Thompson, the longest-serving woman and Black person in the history of the Texas Legislature, filed Friday to run for the gavel. Over the past two days, two coalitions — the lower chamber's Harris County Democratic delegation and the Texas Legislative Black Caucus — have announced their support for Thompson's speaker bid, putting the number of members publicly backing her candidacy at 23. The winning candidate will need 76 votes.
That number, of course, could change after Election Day. Democrats need to gain nine seats in the 150-member chamber to gain control of the House for the first time in nearly two decades. Dozens of House seats are widely viewed as competitive.
The House will vote for a new speaker when the Legislature convenes in January for its 87th legislative session, a 140-day stretch that will feature a difficult budget-writing task due to the economic shortfall from the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislature is also expected to take up redistricting and several other challenging issues next year.