A community forum is scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 for candidates for District 3 on the Longview City Council.
Incumbent Wray Wade and challengers Darrin R. Rudolph and Hank Guichelaar are set to appear at the forum at The Venue, 314 E. Cotton St. The three are vying for the seat in the November general election.
The event is hosted by the NAACP and the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
The event will be held virtually on Facebook or in person with social distancing and masks.
For information, call (903) 371-2804.