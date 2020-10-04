Two forums are scheduled this week for candidates for District 3 on the Longview City Council.
The first is set at 6 p.m. Monday with incumbent Wray Wade and challengers Darrin R. Rudolph and Hank Guichelaar appearing at The Venue, 314 E. Cotton St. The three are vying for the council seat in the November general election.
The event is hosted by the NAACP and the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and will be held virtually on Facebook or in person with social distancing and masks.
For information, call (903) 371-2804.
A virtual candidate forum sponsored by the Longview Chamber of Commerce and the News-Journal also is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
To view this event live, register at longviewchamber.com to obtain a link. Longview and Kilgore Cable TV also will broadcast the recorded forum for subscribers.
For information, contact Suzanne Brown at sbrown@longviewtx.com or call (903) 237-4003.