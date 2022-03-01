Gregg County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox has won a second term after defeating Democratic challenger Keeth Johnson in Tuesday’s primary.
He received 997 votes — or 71% — compared with 408 ballots for Johnson.
Cox is a former constable in Gregg County’s Pct. 4 who retired from the position in 2015.
He defeated Republican Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph for the seat in the November 2018 general election after beating incumbent JP James Mathis in the 2018 Democratic primary.
No Republican filed to face Cox in November, meaning he will retain his seat.
Gregg County’s Pct. 4 stretches from Easton into central Longview.