It may be easy to miss amid the hoopla over 2020 elections, but there is an election in about a month. And Texans hoping to participate have to register to vote by the close of business today.
Though there are special elections to fill state House seats in other parts of the state, the main event for East Texans is a state constitutional amendment election.
Texas voters will decide on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Those amendments include a proposal focused on banning a state income tax and another that would give Texas parks and historic sites the maximum funding authorized from a sales tax on sporting goods.
How to register:
You can’t register online. You can fill out an application in person at their county voter registrar’s office (see accompanying list) or pick up a copy at other locations including local libraries and most post offices and high schools. You can also print out an application online.
You must register in your county. Texas voters must submit their applications at least 30 days before an election to the county where they are a resident, and mailed applications must be postmarked before or on today's deadline.
Can’t remember if you’re registered? You can find out if you’re already registered to vote at the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Early voting starts on Oct. 21. Election Day is Nov. 5.