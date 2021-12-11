The filing period for the March Republican and Democratic primaries is set to end at 6 p.m. Monday.
Candidates must file an application and a filing fee or petition in lieu of filing fee at the same time, according to the Secretary of the State's Office.
Gregg County candidate applications must be filed with either the county GOP or Democratic party chairs.
Candidates seeking state office should file with either Democratic Chair Phillip Burns at (903) 261-9197 or Republican Chair Brian Bowden at (903) 754-5813.
Cost of filing fees or the number of petition signatures needed to accompany the candidate application for each position can be found at tinyurl.com/texaselexfees .
As of Friday, the following Gregg County candidates have filed with Burns:
Pct. 4 commissioner:
Shannon Brown (I)
Danny E Craig Sr.
Gary Floyd
Pct. 4 constable:
Daryl Gregg (I)
Pct. 4 justice of the peace:
Robby Cox (I)
Democratic party chair:
Phillip Burns Sr.
Pct. 20 chair:
Janice Shaw
Pct. 21 chair:
Laurel Harris
As of Friday, the following Gregg County candidates have filed with Bowden:
County judge:
Bill Stoudt
Pct. 1 justice of the peace:
B. H. Jameson (I)
Pct. 2 commissioner:
Darryl Primo (I)
Ray Bostick
Pct. 2 constable:
John Bisese
Rambo Latham
Roger Askew
Mike Middleton
Pct. 2 justice of the peace:
Tim Bryan (I)
County court of law No. 1 judge:
Angela Konczak
County court of law No. 2 judge:
Vincent L Dulweber
District attorney:
Tom Watson (I)
John W. Moore
Pct. 3 justice of the peace:
Bruce Dalme
Pct. 4 justice of the peace:
Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph
188th district court judge:
J Scott Novy (I)
District clerk:
Trey Hattaway (I)
County clerk:
Michelle Gilley (I)
District judge:
Tim Womack (I)