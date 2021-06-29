State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, announced Tuesday that he will seek reelection to the Texas House in 2022.
Dean, a former Longview mayor, has represented House District 7, which covers Gregg and Upshur counties, since 2017.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the accomplishments of the past few months,” Dean said of the recently ended legislative session. “I was honored to co-sponsor the heartbeat bill to protect babies with a detectable heartbeat from abortion; coauthor the rural broadband bill; co-author the bill to stop cities from defunding the police; and co-author the bill to pass constitutional carry in Texas. ”
Dean also led the successful opposition against legislation that he and other local officials said would have endangered a planned Gap Inc. distribution facility in Longview. House Bill 4072 was introduced to change how companies pay sales taxes for online sales, and would have directed that money to the city where an item is delivered instead of the city where the item was manufactured or shipped. Some of the incentives for the Gap Inc. deal are tied to sales tax revenues.