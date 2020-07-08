From staff reports
Just 330 Gregg County voters cast ballots in the first five days of early voting for the state’s primary runoff election that continues through Friday.
Speaking this week, Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy urged voters to get to the polls in the election that was delayed from May to July 14 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Texas voters not used to voting in July and safety concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Nealy said her office expected a low turnout for the election.
“We knew it was going to be low,” she said. “We didn’t know it was going to be this low.”
Nealy said that though no local contests are on the ballot in Gregg County, the election is still an important one.
“Even though we don’t have local races in this runoff, we have a very important office — it’s the United States senator for the Democratic party,” she said.
State Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, is facing Air Force veteran MJ Hegar in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat. The winner will face U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in November.
The other statewide Democratic primary runoff is between Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, a regulatory agency that oversees the oil and natural gas industry. The winner will face Republican Jim Wright, who upset incumbent Ryan Sitton in the March primary.
Nealy said polls in the county have been outfitted with safety measures to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus, including gloves and masks for voters and elections workers, distance markers, protective screens and disinfectant wipes.
Early voting is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first floor of the Gregg County Courthouse. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Judson, Greggton, Broughton and Kilgore community centers.
Election day voting will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Judson, Greggton, Broughton, Kilgore and Elderville community centers along with Gladewater Methodist Church.
Gregg County uses the countywide polling system, allowing voters to vote at any polling location open on election day.
Primary runoff ballots in Harrison and Panola counties also do not include any local races.
Voters in Rusk County will decide Republican nominees in races for a constable, county commissioner and sheriff.
Incumbent Sheriff Jeff Price faces Johnwayne Valdez. Price received 44.39% of the votes in the March primary compared with 30.94% for Valdez.
Rusk County Pct. 1 voters will decide between Randy Gaut and Shannon Thompson for county commissioner and Michael D. Smith and Richard Stanley for constable. The winner of the constable’s race will replace Sammy Nichols, who did not seek another term.
In Upshur County, five Republican candidates vied to succeed Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka, who did not seek reelection. The top vote-getters who face a runoff are Kent M. Abernathy, who had 38.08% of the votes in March, and Michael L. Ashley with 17.92%.
In the Republican race for Pct. 4 constable in Upshur County, David S. Thompson will face incumbent Larry Sewell.
None of the runoff candidates in Rusk or Upshur counties have Democratic challengers in the November general election.