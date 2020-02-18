Early voting for March primaries begins today
Voters can begin casting early ballots today in the March 3 primary elections.
Democratic and Republican voters have choices to make in their individual counties, and most early voting is being conducted at county courthouses.
In Gregg County, voters can cast ballots in three contested races on the Republican side. Joe Parker and Floyd Wingo are vying to replace retiring Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd, while incumbent Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort is challenged by John Bisese and incumbent Pct. 3 Constable John Slagle has an opponent in John McCubbin.
Early voting ends Feb. 28.