Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election continues through Friday.
Residents can choose from 10 polling locations in Gregg County.
Almost 37% of Gregg County’s about 73,000 registered voters had cast ballots as of Thursday.
Hours at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview, are: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. today and 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Early voting hours for branch locations are: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. today and 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Branch locations are:
Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview
White Oak Community Center, Center St. in White Oak
Sabine Old Elementary Cafeteria, Texas 135 N in Liberty City
Elderville Community Center, 10450 Texas 349 in Longview
Longview Community Center, 500 E Whaley St. in Longview
Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St. in Kilgore
Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King in Longview
Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844 in Longview
Greggton Community Center, 3211 W Marshall Ave. in Longview