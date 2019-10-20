From Staff Reports
Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday and continues through Nov. 1. Here’s a look at polling times and locations by county across East Texas:
Gregg County
When:
- Monday-Friday and Oct. 28-30: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 31-Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Gregg County Courthouse, first floor, 101 E. Methvin St., Longview
Harrison County
When:
- Monday-Friday and Oct. 28-30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 31-Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview
- Harrison County ESD No. 5, N. Central St., Hallsville
- Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
- Waskom Subcourthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
Panola County
When:
- Monday-Friday and Oct. 28-Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Panola County Courthouse, first-floor kitchen, 110 S. Sycamore St., Carthage
Rusk County
When:
- Monday-Wednesday and Oct. 28-Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 24-25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St., Henderson
Upshur County
When:
- Monday-Friday and Oct. 29-Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 28 and Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer
Voter ID
Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired for less than 4 years) issued by either the Texas Department of Public Safety or U.S. government (not required when voting by mail):
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation.