From Staff Reports

Early voting for the Nov. 5 general election begins Monday and continues through Nov. 1. Here’s a look at polling times and locations by county across East Texas:

Gregg County

When:

  • Monday-Friday and Oct. 28-30: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 31-Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Gregg County Courthouse, first floor, 101 E. Methvin St., Longview

Harrison County

When:

  • Monday-Friday and Oct. 28-30: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 31-Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall
  • Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview
  • Harrison County ESD No. 5, N. Central St., Hallsville
  • Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
  • Waskom Subcourthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom

Panola County

When:

  • Monday-Friday and Oct. 28-Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Panola County Courthouse, first-floor kitchen, 110 S. Sycamore St., Carthage

Rusk County

When:

  • Monday-Wednesday and Oct. 28-Nov. 1: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 24-25: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St., Henderson

Upshur County

When:

  • Monday-Friday and Oct. 29-Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 28 and Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where to vote:

  • Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer

Voter ID

Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired for less than 4 years) issued by either the Texas Department of Public Safety or U.S. government (not required when voting by mail):

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)

Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation.