Two more days are left for early voting for Tuesday’s general election. Early voting ends Friday. Here’s a look at polling times and locations by county across East Texas:
Gregg County
When:
- Today and Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Gregg County Courthouse, first floor, 101 E. Methvin St., Longview
Harrison County
When:
- Today and Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall
- Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview
- Harrison County ESD No. 5, N. Central St., Hallsville
- Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
- Waskom Subcourthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
Panola County
When:
- Today and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Panola County Courthouse, first-floor kitchen, 110 S. Sycamore St., Carthage
Rusk County
When:
- Today and Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St., Henderson
Upshur County
When:
- Today: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer
Voter ID
Texas law requires registered voters to show one of seven forms of photo ID (current or expired for less than four years) issued by either the Texas Department of Public Safety or U.S. government (not required when voting by mail):
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Voters without photo ID may vote after signing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and providing supporting documentation.