Turnout for early voting that ended Friday for the upcoming runoff elections varied throughout the Longview area, depending on how many candidates were on the ballot.
Voting in Gregg, Harrison and Panola counties was open only to Democrats who were helping their fellow party voters on election day this coming Tuesday decide which candidates will make it to November’s general election in the U.S. Senate and Texas Railroad Commission races.
In Rusk and Upshur counties, Democrats also voted in those statewide races, but Republicans also had choices to make on local races that will be decided finally on Tuesday.
Democrats in the five counties decided whether state Sen. Royce West of Dallas or Air Force veteran MJ Hegar will face incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and whether Roberto R.”Beto” Alonzo or Chrysta Castañeda will challenge Republican candidate Jim Wright for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission.
Turnout was low in Gregg County, said Jennifer Briggs, assistant elections administrator.
She said a total of 702 Democrats voted in person, and 811 absentee ballots had arrived as of around 4 p.m. Friday.
By contrast, 1,057 voters had turned out early for the Democratic runoff in 2018 when candidates for governor and justice of the peace Pct. 4 were on the ballot.
Gov. Greg Abbott had moved this year’s primary runoff from May 26 to Tuesday because of the concerns about the novel coronavirus.
Early voting closed at 5 p.m. in Gregg, Panola and Rusk counties and stayed open two hours later in Harrison and Upshur counties.
Turnout was less than impressive in Harrison County, according to Elections Administrator Donald Robinette. As of 4:15 p.m. Friday, 645 people voted in person, while 413 cast absentee ballots, he said.
“Who knows why people do what they do? Probably only God,” Robinette said. “Most of our experience is people do not turn out for a runoff, it seems.”
By contrast, early voting apparently fared better in Rusk County because it was open to Republicans who picked runoff candidates for sheriff, county commissioner and constable, Elections Administrator Kaitlin Smith said.
“It has gone really well so far,” Smith said about 4:30 p.m. Friday. She said early voters numbered 2,643, and absentee ballots totaled 860.
A total of 1,335 voters showed up early and on election day for the 2018 primary runoff, Smith said.
Republican contests being decided include the sheriff’s race with incumbent Jeff Price being challenged by Johnwayne Valdez. In Pct. 1, Randy Gaut and Shannon Thompson are vying for county commissioner, and Michael D. Smith and Richard Stanley are seeking to become Pct. 1 constable.
Upshur County Elections Clerk Kami Whitworth said as of 4:40 p.m. Friday that turnout was “average.”
Whitworth said 603 Republicans and 127 Democrats voted early, while 131 Republicans and 205 Democrats cast absentee ballots.
Republicans are choosing whether Kent W. Abernathy or Michael L. Ashley will succeed Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka, who did not seek re-election. In the race for Pct. 4 constable, David S. Thompson is challenging incumbent Larry Sewell.
In the Democratic runoff in Panola County, 95 people voted early and 144 cast absentee ballots as of about 4:45 p.m. Friday, Elections Administrator Cheyenne Lampley said. She contrasted it with the Democratic primary runoff in 2016 when only 57 people voted early.
“It’s not great,” she said, noting voters are choosing only two statewide races.
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on runoff election day Tuesday. The general election will be Nov. 3.