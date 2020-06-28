Early voting for the primary runoff that was rescheduled for July 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic is Monday through July 10:

State ballotU.S. senator

DEM Royce West

DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar

Railroad commissioner

DEM Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

DEM Chrysta Casteñeda

Rusk CountySheriff

REP Johnwayne Valdez

REP Jeff Price (I)

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP Randy Gaut

REP Shannon Thompson

Constable, Pct 1

REP Michael D. Smith

REP Richard Stanley

Upshur CountyCounty commissioner, Pct. 4

REP Kent M. Abernathy

REP Michael L. Ashley

Constable, Pct. 4

REP David S. Thompson

REP Larry Sewell (I)