Early voting for the primary runoff that was rescheduled for July 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic is Monday through July 10:
State ballotU.S. senator
DEM Royce West
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar
Railroad commissioner
DEM Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
DEM Chrysta Casteñeda
Rusk CountySheriff
REP Johnwayne Valdez
REP Jeff Price (I)
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP Randy Gaut
REP Shannon Thompson
Constable, Pct 1
REP Michael D. Smith
REP Richard Stanley
Upshur CountyCounty commissioner, Pct. 4
REP Kent M. Abernathy
REP Michael L. Ashley
Constable, Pct. 4
REP David S. Thompson
REP Larry Sewell (I)