From staff reports

Early voting for the primary runoff that was rescheduled for July 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic is Monday through July 10. Times and locations for early voting:

Gregg County

Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St., first floor, Longview

June 29 — July 2: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

July 5: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

July 6 — July 10: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview

Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview

Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Longview

Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore

June 29 — July 2: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 5: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 6 — July 10: 8 am. to 6 p.m.

Harrison County

Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall

Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom

Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton

Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville

Scottsville Community Center, 125 Green St., Scottsville

June 29 — July 2 and July 6 — 9: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

July 10: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Rusk County

Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St., Henderson

June 29 — July 2 and July 6 — July 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Upshur County

Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer

June 29 — July 2 and July 6 —8: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

July 9 and 10: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Panola County

Panola County Courthouse room 100, 110 Sycamore St., Carthage

June 29 — July 2 and July 6 — July 10: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.