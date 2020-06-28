From staff reports
Early voting for the primary runoff that was rescheduled for July 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic is Monday through July 10. Times and locations for early voting:
Gregg County
Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St., first floor, Longview
June 29 — July 2: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
July 5: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
July 6 — July 10: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview
Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview
Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Longview
Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore
June 29 — July 2: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
July 5: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
July 6 — July 10: 8 am. to 6 p.m.
Harrison County
Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall
Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
Scottsville Community Center, 125 Green St., Scottsville
June 29 — July 2 and July 6 — 9: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
July 10: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Rusk County
Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St., Henderson
June 29 — July 2 and July 6 — July 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Upshur County
Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer
June 29 — July 2 and July 6 —8: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
July 9 and 10: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Panola County
Panola County Courthouse room 100, 110 Sycamore St., Carthage
June 29 — July 2 and July 6 — July 10: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.