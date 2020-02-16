Early voting for the March 3 primary election is Tuesday through Feb. 28. Times and locations for early voting:

Gregg County■ Feb. 18 — 21: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

■ Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 — 28: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

■ Feb. 23: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St., 1st Floor, Longview

■ Feb. 18 — 21 and Feb. 24 — 28: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

■ Feb. 22 — 23: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview

Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview

Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore

Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Longview

Harrison County■ Feb. 18 — 20 and Feb. 24 — 27: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

■ Feb. 21 and Feb. 28: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

■ Feb. 22: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

■ Feb. 23: noon — 4 p.m.

Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall

■ Feb. 18 — 20 and Feb. 24 — 27: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

■ Feb. 21 and Feb. 28: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom

Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton

Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville

Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview

E.S.D. 9 Central Fire Station, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields

Wiley College — Pemberton Building, 711 Wiley Ave., Marshall

T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack

Rusk County■ Feb. 18 and Feb. 25: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

■ Feb. 19 — 24 and Feb. 26 — Feb. 28: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St., Henderson

Upshur County■ Feb. 18 — 21: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

■ Feb. 22: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.

■ Feb. 24 — Feb. 28: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer