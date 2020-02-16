Early voting for the March 3 primary election is Tuesday through Feb. 28. Times and locations for early voting:
Gregg County■ Feb. 18 — 21: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
■ Feb. 22 and Feb. 24 — 28: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
■ Feb. 23: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St., 1st Floor, Longview
■ Feb. 18 — 21 and Feb. 24 — 28: 8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
■ Feb. 22 — 23: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844, Longview
Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave., Longview
Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St., Kilgore
Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Longview
Harrison County■ Feb. 18 — 20 and Feb. 24 — 27: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
■ Feb. 21 and Feb. 28: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
■ Feb. 22: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
■ Feb. 23: noon — 4 p.m.
Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson St., Marshall
■ Feb. 18 — 20 and Feb. 24 — 27: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
■ Feb. 21 and Feb. 28: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Waskom Sub-Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave., Waskom
Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St., Harleton
Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., Hallsville
Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281, Longview
E.S.D. 9 Central Fire Station, 130 FM 451, Elysian Fields
Wiley College — Pemberton Building, 711 Wiley Ave., Marshall
T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 FM 134, Karnack
Rusk County■ Feb. 18 and Feb. 25: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
■ Feb. 19 — 24 and Feb. 26 — Feb. 28: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Rusk County Elections Office, 204 N. Main St., Henderson
Upshur County■ Feb. 18 — 21: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.
■ Feb. 22: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m.
■ Feb. 24 — Feb. 28: 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Upshur County Courthouse, 100 W. Tyler St., Gilmer