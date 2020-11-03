East Texas Elections Day updates: Time running out to cast ballots

In Upshur County, polls will remain open until 8 p.m. due to the technical issues with voter registration Poll Pads across the county at the beginning of the day.
According to Election Administrator Lory Harle, the county was in the process of executing their backup plan when the Poll Pads began working.
The backup plan included paper registration where polling places would have to call back to Harle with each voter to confirm, she said.
“I was printing out the paper lists when they came back up,” Harle said. “They could still vote on the machines.”
Harle explained that election results will be delayed as the county cannot release early voting results until the polls close at 8 p.m. and the last person votes. As of 5:45 p.m., 3,144 people had voted across the county.
Harle added that the number is average for the county on election day but there was a “big early voting turnout.”
Lines and turnout did not start to pick up in Gregg County until 5 p.m., Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy said.
“We’ve had a slow day so far,” Nealy said.
From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., there were no lines at the Greggton Community Center or Broughton Recreation Center polling locations. Both had a steady rotation of vehicles and people coming and going to vote.
By about 4:45 p.m., a small line of about five people outside had formed at the Longview Community Center on Whaley Street.
DeLores Arline of Victory Funeral Services in Kilgore set up a table with refreshments, snacks and music in the Broughton Recreation Center parking lot for voters who may have wait times.
Arline said there had been a steady stream of voters all day which she found encouraging.
“I wanted to make sure that people don’t get deterred by lines,” Arline said. She had folding chairs ready for people who may not be able to stand in lines.
“So far, so good,” she said in the late afternoon.
Both Wray Wade’s campaigners and Darrin Rudoph were also at the location, holding signs and passing out fliers. Both are running for Longview City Council's District 3.
Nealy said voters have been taking advantage of curbside voting though they have not received many calls about it.
“We offer it at every location,” Nealy said. “We’ve had a few calls about it.”
She estimated that it has been used, maybe, 3 to 4 times at each location.
By 5 p.m., about 4,445 voters had cast a ballot in Rusk County.
2:09 p.m.
Candidate requests Upshur County voting extension to 9 p.m.
Candidate Hank Gilbert said a motion he has filed to extend voting in Upshur County to 9 p.m. has been denied by District Judge Dean Fowler.
Post to his verified Twitter account, Gilbert said at 1:37 p.m. that he had filed motions to extend the voting another hour after technical issues had caused many polling places in the county to open late and that the had filed another to keep those late ballots from being considered provisional.
About 20 minutes later, he reported Fowler had denied the motions.
Judge Fowler has declined to rule on our motions according to his clerk. When asked if there would be a write order to that effect that may be appealed, she had to to go ask the judge. We await word— Hank Gilbert (@Hank4Texas) November 3, 2020
Gilbert is running against U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
Hours were already extended from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in an order signed by Fowler. State election code; however, mandates that the ballots cast after 7 p.m. be treated as provisional ballots.
12:17 p.m.
Upshur County votes cast after 8 p.m. will be provisional
As of noon, 1,561 ballots were cast in Upshur County after technical issues caused delays at polling places across the county.
Upshur County Elections Administrator Lory Harle confirmed that the Texas Secretary of State sent a directive stating that ballots cast between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. would be provisional ballots.
The county extended voting hours to 8 p.m. due to an order from District Judge Dean Fowler after technical issues.
A provisional ballot is used to record votes usually when there is a question as to weather the voter is eligible to vote. The voter must sign an affidavit.
According to an email sent from the secretary of state’s Elections Division Director Keith Ingram to Harle, the state voting law requires that those who cast a ballot “in an election for a federal office after the time allowed” would then have to cast the ballot as a provisional vote.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, “the voter-marked provisional ballots are kept separately from the regular ballots, and the voter’s records will be reviewed by the provisional voting ballot board (the early voting ballot board), to determine if the ballot is to be counted or rejected.”
Provisional voters will receive a notice stating weather or not their provisional ballots were counted and, if they were not counted, the reason why.
12:08 a.m.
About 2,400 vote Tuesday morning in Rusk County
Elections officials report about 2,400 people had voted in Rusk County as of about 11:45 a.m.
11:43 a.m.
Elections office: No long lines at Gregg County polling places
The Gregg County elections office reported that more than 2,000 voters have cast their Election Day ballots as of 11:30 a.m. and that there are no long lines so far at polling places.
The office also reported no significant voting or machine issues in the county.
Combined Election Day ballots and early voting, which amounted to 37,977 ballots cast, Gregg County has surpassed the total number of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.
Spring Hill First Baptist has been the busiest polling location today, according to the elections office, but it reported no extensive lines at any of the polling places.
11:15 a.m.
Upshur County voting extended to 8 p.m. due to technical issues
Upshur County polls were not operational for more than an hour this morning due to a voter registration software issue, officials said.
Upshur County Elections Administrator Lory Harle said the polls were down for about an hour and a half this morning, and as of 11 a.m. all polls are operational.
“It was our voter registration that was down,” Harle said. “The machines were up and running.”
The voter registration vender, an electronic poll book called Poll Pad, was not working when polls opened at 7 a.m.
“We’re not the only county affected,” Harle said.
She added that things were busy while the office tried to remedy the situation.
“We will be open until 8 p.m.to give people time to vote,” Harle said. “We want everyone to be able to vote.”
District Judge Dean Fowler signed an order this morning extending the voting hours "due to polling equipment technical issues."
The order says the technical issues were "in no way created by the Upshur County Elections Administrator, her staff, any election judge, election worker or any other Upshur County official."
Upshur County Democratic Party Chair Winfred L. Davis Jackson said some locations were operational by 8:30 a.m. and some by 10 a.m.
“They will be open until 8 p.m. They may get extended longer,” Jackson said.