Election Day is Tuesday with voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Federal

President/vice president

DEM Michael Bennet

DEM Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

DEM Cory Booker

DEM Bernie Sanders

DEM Julian Castro

DEM Michael R. Bloomberg

DEM Marianne Williamson

DEM Tom Steyer

DEM Deval Patrick

DEM Elizabeth Warren

DEM Joseph R. Biden

DEM Robby Wells

DEM Tulsi Gabbard

DEM John K. Delaney

DEM Pete Buttigieg

DEM Andrew Yang

DEM Amy Klobuchar

REP Donald J. Trump (I)

REP Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra

REP Zoltan G. Istvan

REP Joe Walsh

REP Bob Ely

REP Bill Weld

REP Matthew John Matern

U.S. senator

DEM Royce West

DEM Jack Daniel Foster Jr.

DEM Amanda K. Edwards

DEM Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez

DEM Victor Hugo Harris

DEM Sema Hernandez

DEM Adrian Ocegueda

DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar

DEM Chris Bell

DEM Annie “Mama” Garcia

DEM Michael Cooper

DEM D.R. Hunter

REP Dwayne Stovall

REP Mark Yancey

REP Virgil Bierschwale

REP John Anthony Castro

REP John Cornyn (I)

U.S. representative, District 1

DEM Hank Gilbert

REP Johnathan Kyle Davidson

REP Louie Gohmert (I)

State

Railroad commissioner

DEM Kelly Stone

DEM Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo

DEM Chrysta Castaneda

DEM Mark Watson

REP James “Jim” Wright

REP Ryan Sitton (I)

Chief justice, Supreme Court

DEM Amy Clark Meachum

DEM Jerry Zimmerer

REP Nathan Hecht (I)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 — Unexpired term

DEM Larry Praeger

DEM Kathy Cheng

REP Jane Bland (I)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

DEM Staci Williams

DEM Brandy Voss

REP Jeff Boyd (I)

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

DEM Peter Kelly

DEM Gisela D. Triana

REP Brett Busby (I)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

DEM Dan Wood

DEM William Pieratt Demond

DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell

REP Bert Richardson (I)

REP Gina Parker

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

DEM Tina Clinton

DEM Steven Miears

REP Kevin Patrick Yeary (I)

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

DEM Brandon Birmingham

REP David Newell (I)

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

DEM Brenda Davis

REP Keven M. Ellis (I)

State senator, District 1

DEM Audrey Spanko

REP Bryan Hughes (I)

State representative, District 7

REP Jay Dean (I)

State representative, District 9

REP Mark Williams

REP Chris Paddle (I)

Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals District

REP Jim Worthen (I)

Justice, 6th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

REP Ralph K. Burgess (I)

Democratic Party ballot propositions

Vote “Yes” or “No”:

Proposition 1

Right to health care: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Proposition 2

Right to a 21st century public education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-K to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Proposition 3

Right to clean air, safe water and a responsible climate policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Proposition 4

Right to economic security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Proposition 5

Right to dignity and respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

Proposition 6

Right to be free from violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence, gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault, so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Proposition 7

Right to housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Proposition 8

Right to vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?

Proposition 9

Right to a fair criminal justice system: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Proposition 10

Immigrant rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Proposition 11

Right to fair taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?

Republican Party ballot propositions

Vote “Yes” or “No”:

Proposition 1

Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

Proposition 2

Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Proposition 3

Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

Proposition 4

Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

Proposition 5

Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.

Proposition 6

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

Proposition 7

Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any re-imagining of the Alamo site.

Proposition 8

Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. citizen.

Proposition 9

Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.

Proposition 10

Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

Gregg County

District judge, 124th Judicial District

REP Alfonso Charles (I)

Sheriff

REP Maxey Cerliano (I)

County tax assessor-collector

REP Kirk Shields (I)

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP Ronnie McKinney (I)

County commissioner, Pct. 3

REP Floyd Wingo

REP Joe Parker

County constable, Pct. 1

REP Michael Grisham

County constable, Pct. 2

REP Billy Fort (I)

REP John Bisese

County constable, Pct. 3

REP John Slagle (I)

REP John McCubbin

County constable, Pct. 4

DEM Danny Craig II (I)

Harrison County

District judge, 71st Judicial District

REP Brad Morin (I)

Sheriff

DEM George Gill

REP Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher

County tax assessor-collector

REP Veronica King (I)

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP William D. Hatfield (I)

REP Robert Bryan

County commissioner, Pct. 3

REP Rodney Blackwell

REP Phillip Mauldin (I)

Justice of the peace, Pct. 4 — unexpired term

REP Nancy Schnarbus George (I)

Constable, Pct. 1

REP John C. Hickey Jr. (I)

Constable, Pct. 2

DEM Brant Moore (I)

Constable, Pct. 3

REP James Weatherall Jr. (I)

Constable, Pct. 4

REP Darryl Griffin (I)

County chair

DEM Maxine Golightly (I)

REP Lee Lester (I)

Rusk County

District judge, 4th Judicial District

REP Clay Gossett (I)

County attorney

REP Micheal Jimerson (I)

Sheriff

REP Johnwayne Valdez

REP Jesse Stewart

REP Jeff Price (I)

REP Nathan Parker

County tax assessor-collector

REP Nesha Partin

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP Will Hale

REP Randy Gaut

REP Shannon Thompson

County commissioner, Pct. 3

REP Greg Gibson (I)

Constable, Pct. 1

REP Bob Mitchell

REP Michael Smith

REP Richard Stanley

Constable, Pct. 2

REP Matt Allison

Constable, Pct. 3

REP Kenneth Miley (I)

REP Micah Buzbee

Constable, Pct. 4

REP Bobby Armstrong

REP Parker Sweeney

Constable, Pct. 5

REP Trey Hacker

REP Daniel McMillen

County chair

DEM Regina Adams (I)

REP Charlie Williamson (I)

Upshur County

Sheriff

REP Larry Webb (I)

County tax assessor-collector

DEM Jurel Ford White

REP Luana Howell (I)

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP James Noble

REP Gene Dolle

REP Jim Bardwell

County commissioner, Pct. 3

REP Daphne Anne Grimes

REP Robert Green

REP Richard Smith

REP Kent M. Abernathy

REP Michael L. Ashley

County constable, Pct. 1

REP Tim Barnett

County constable, Pct. 2

REP Jason K. Weeks (I)

County constable, Pct. 3

REP Ronnie G. Mitchell

REP Ryan Ludvigson (I)

County constable, Pct. 4

REP David S. Thompson

REP Larry Sewell (I)

REP Phillip M. Hill

County chair

DEM Winifred Jackson (I)

REP DeBorah Stormcloud Bankston