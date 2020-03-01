Election Day is Tuesday with voting 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Federal
President/vice president
DEM Michael Bennet
DEM Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
DEM Cory Booker
DEM Bernie Sanders
DEM Julian Castro
DEM Michael R. Bloomberg
DEM Marianne Williamson
DEM Tom Steyer
DEM Deval Patrick
DEM Elizabeth Warren
DEM Joseph R. Biden
DEM Robby Wells
DEM Tulsi Gabbard
DEM John K. Delaney
DEM Pete Buttigieg
DEM Andrew Yang
DEM Amy Klobuchar
REP Donald J. Trump (I)
REP Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra
REP Zoltan G. Istvan
REP Joe Walsh
REP Bob Ely
REP Bill Weld
REP Matthew John Matern
U.S. senator
DEM Royce West
DEM Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
DEM Amanda K. Edwards
DEM Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
DEM Victor Hugo Harris
DEM Sema Hernandez
DEM Adrian Ocegueda
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar
DEM Chris Bell
DEM Annie “Mama” Garcia
DEM Michael Cooper
DEM D.R. Hunter
REP Dwayne Stovall
REP Mark Yancey
REP Virgil Bierschwale
REP John Anthony Castro
REP John Cornyn (I)
U.S. representative, District 1
DEM Hank Gilbert
REP Johnathan Kyle Davidson
REP Louie Gohmert (I)
State
Railroad commissioner
DEM Kelly Stone
DEM Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
DEM Chrysta Castaneda
DEM Mark Watson
REP James “Jim” Wright
REP Ryan Sitton (I)
Chief justice, Supreme Court
DEM Amy Clark Meachum
DEM Jerry Zimmerer
REP Nathan Hecht (I)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 — Unexpired term
DEM Larry Praeger
DEM Kathy Cheng
REP Jane Bland (I)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
DEM Staci Williams
DEM Brandy Voss
REP Jeff Boyd (I)
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
DEM Peter Kelly
DEM Gisela D. Triana
REP Brett Busby (I)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
DEM Dan Wood
DEM William Pieratt Demond
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell
REP Bert Richardson (I)
REP Gina Parker
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
DEM Tina Clinton
DEM Steven Miears
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary (I)
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
DEM Brandon Birmingham
REP David Newell (I)
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
DEM Brenda Davis
REP Keven M. Ellis (I)
State senator, District 1
DEM Audrey Spanko
REP Bryan Hughes (I)
State representative, District 7
REP Jay Dean (I)
State representative, District 9
REP Mark Williams
REP Chris Paddle (I)
Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals District
REP Jim Worthen (I)
Justice, 6th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
REP Ralph K. Burgess (I)
Democratic Party ballot propositions
Vote “Yes” or “No”:
Proposition 1
Right to health care: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Proposition 2
Right to a 21st century public education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-K to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Proposition 3
Right to clean air, safe water and a responsible climate policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Proposition 4
Right to economic security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Proposition 5
Right to dignity and respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Proposition 6
Right to be free from violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence, gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault, so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Proposition 7
Right to housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Proposition 8
Right to vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Proposition 9
Right to a fair criminal justice system: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
Proposition 10
Immigrant rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Proposition 11
Right to fair taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?
Republican Party ballot propositions
Vote “Yes” or “No”:
Proposition 1
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Proposition 2
Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
Proposition 3
Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
Proposition 4
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
Proposition 5
Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
Proposition 6
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
Proposition 7
Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any re-imagining of the Alamo site.
Proposition 8
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. citizen.
Proposition 9
Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
Proposition 10
Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
Gregg County
District judge, 124th Judicial District
REP Alfonso Charles (I)
Sheriff
REP Maxey Cerliano (I)
County tax assessor-collector
REP Kirk Shields (I)
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP Ronnie McKinney (I)
County commissioner, Pct. 3
REP Floyd Wingo
REP Joe Parker
County constable, Pct. 1
REP Michael Grisham
County constable, Pct. 2
REP Billy Fort (I)
REP John Bisese
County constable, Pct. 3
REP John Slagle (I)
REP John McCubbin
County constable, Pct. 4
DEM Danny Craig II (I)
Harrison County
District judge, 71st Judicial District
REP Brad Morin (I)
Sheriff
DEM George Gill
REP Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher
County tax assessor-collector
REP Veronica King (I)
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP William D. Hatfield (I)
REP Robert Bryan
County commissioner, Pct. 3
REP Rodney Blackwell
REP Phillip Mauldin (I)
Justice of the peace, Pct. 4 — unexpired term
REP Nancy Schnarbus George (I)
Constable, Pct. 1
REP John C. Hickey Jr. (I)
Constable, Pct. 2
DEM Brant Moore (I)
Constable, Pct. 3
REP James Weatherall Jr. (I)
Constable, Pct. 4
REP Darryl Griffin (I)
County chair
DEM Maxine Golightly (I)
REP Lee Lester (I)
Rusk County
District judge, 4th Judicial District
REP Clay Gossett (I)
County attorney
REP Micheal Jimerson (I)
Sheriff
REP Johnwayne Valdez
REP Jesse Stewart
REP Jeff Price (I)
REP Nathan Parker
County tax assessor-collector
REP Nesha Partin
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP Will Hale
REP Randy Gaut
REP Shannon Thompson
County commissioner, Pct. 3
REP Greg Gibson (I)
Constable, Pct. 1
REP Bob Mitchell
REP Michael Smith
REP Richard Stanley
Constable, Pct. 2
REP Matt Allison
Constable, Pct. 3
REP Kenneth Miley (I)
REP Micah Buzbee
Constable, Pct. 4
REP Bobby Armstrong
REP Parker Sweeney
Constable, Pct. 5
REP Trey Hacker
REP Daniel McMillen
County chair
DEM Regina Adams (I)
REP Charlie Williamson (I)
Upshur County
Sheriff
REP Larry Webb (I)
County tax assessor-collector
DEM Jurel Ford White
REP Luana Howell (I)
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP James Noble
REP Gene Dolle
REP Jim Bardwell
County commissioner, Pct. 3
REP Daphne Anne Grimes
REP Robert Green
REP Richard Smith
REP Kent M. Abernathy
REP Michael L. Ashley
County constable, Pct. 1
REP Tim Barnett
County constable, Pct. 2
REP Jason K. Weeks (I)
County constable, Pct. 3
REP Ronnie G. Mitchell
REP Ryan Ludvigson (I)
County constable, Pct. 4
REP David S. Thompson
REP Larry Sewell (I)
REP Phillip M. Hill
County chair
DEM Winifred Jackson (I)
REP DeBorah Stormcloud Bankston