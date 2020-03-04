Federal

President/vice president

DEM Michael Bennet: 2,463

DEM Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente: 2,627

DEM Cory Booker: 1,577

DEM Bernie Sanders: 157,782

DEM Julian Castro: 7,904

DEM Michael R. Bloomberg: 107,047

DEM Marianne Williamson: 904

DEM Tom Steyer: 5,375

DEM Deval Patrick: 422

DEM Elizabeth Warren: 62,950

DEM Joseph R. Biden: 155,438

DEM Robby Wells: 645

DEM Tulsi Gabbard: 2,982

DEM John K. Delaney: 976

DEM Pete Buttigieg: 38,889

DEM Andrew Yang: 2,513

DEM Amy Klobuchar: 21,013

REP Donald J. Trump (I): 973,237

REP Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra: 3,638

REP Zoltan G. Istvan: 703

REP Joe Walsh: 6,879

REP Bob Ely: 1,697

REP Bill Weld: 7,275

REP Matthew John Matern: 1,764

U.S. senator

DEM Royce West: 55,748

DEM Jack Daniel Foster Jr.: 10,859

DEM Amanda K. Edwards: 52,398

DEM Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez: 67,622

DEM Victor Hugo Harris: 18,932

DEM Sema Hernandez: 43,042

DEM Adrian Ocegueda: 9,665

DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar: 127,781

DEM Chris Bell: 44,191

DEM Annie “Mama” Garcia: 50,561

DEM Michael Cooper: 26,494

DEM D.R. Hunter: 8,758

REP Dwayne Stovall: 117,159

REP Mark Yancey: 58,053

REP Virgil Bierschwale: 9,805

REP John Anthony Castro: 40,070

REP John Cornyn (I): 766,832

U.S. representative, District 1

DEM Hank Gilbert: 9,096

REP Johnathan Kyle Davidson: 5,181

REP Louie Gohmert (I): 40,308

State

Railroad commissioner

DEM Kelly Stone: 107,817

DEM Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo: 141,805

DEM Chrysta Castaneda: 164,744

DEM Mark Watson: 80,435

REP James “Jim” Wright: 497,456

REP Ryan Sitton (I): 416,686

Chief justice, Supreme Court

DEM Amy Clark Meachum: 387,101

DEM Jerry Zimmerer: 106,932

REP Nathan Hecht (I): 870,072

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 — Unexpired term

DEM Larry Praeger: 132,420

DEM Kathy Cheng: 357,524

REP Jane Bland (I): 877,328

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

DEM Staci Williams: 300,045

DEM Brandy Voss: 168,589

REP Jeff Boyd (I): 863,901

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

DEM Peter Kelly: 139,574

DEM Gisela D. Triana: 343,973

REP Brett Busby (I): 857,700

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

DEM Dan Wood: 92,068

DEM William Pieratt Demond: 51,741

DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell: 337,209

REP Bert Richardson (I): 460,123

REP Gina Parker: 423,264

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

DEM Tina Clinton: 372,964

DEM Steven Miears: 106,563

REP Kevin Patrick Yeary (I): 852,111

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

DEM Brandon Birmingham: 432,218

REP David Newell (I): 851,070

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

DEM Brenda Davis: 34,982

REP Keven M. Ellis (I): 129,545

State senator, District 1

DEM Audrey Spanko: 10,739

REP Bryan Hughes (I): 40,473

State representative, District 7

REP Jay Dean (I): 10,202

State representative, District 9

REP Mark Williams: 3,764

REP Chris Paddle (I): 13,380

Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals District

REP Jim Worthen (I): 76,544

Justice, 6th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

REP Ralph K. Burgess (I): 48,392

Democratic Party ballot propositions

Vote “Yes” or “No”:

Proposition 1

Right to health care: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Yes: 540,215

No: 34,181

Proposition 2

Right to a 21st century public education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-K to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Yes: 542,510

No: 31,011

Proposition 3

Right to clean air, safe water and a responsible climate policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Yes: 559,066

No: 14,676

Proposition 4

Right to economic security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Yes: 540,514

No: 29,137

Proposition 5

Right to dignity and respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

Yes: 554,194

No: 18,637

Proposition 6

Right to be free from violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence, gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault, so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Yes: 554,114

No: 15,697

Proposition 7

Right to housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Yes: 536,778

No: 30,563

Proposition 8

Right to vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?

Yes: 544,994

No: 24,960

Proposition 9

Right to a fair criminal justice system: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Yes: 551,302

No: 16,239

Proposition 10

Immigrant rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Yes: 536,445

No: 33,181

Proposition 11

Right to fair taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?

Yes: 514,222

No: 48,945

Republican Party ballot propositions

Vote “Yes” or “No”:

Proposition 1

Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

Yes: 836,081

No: 110,041

Proposition 2

Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Yes: 807,434

No: 133,748

Proposition 3

Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

Yes: 882,166

No: 53,152

Proposition 4

Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

Yes: 911,252

No: 54,697

Proposition 5

Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.

Yes: 872,467

No: 90,097

Proposition 6

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

Yes: 883,443

No: 50,246

Proposition 7

Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any re-imagining of the Alamo site.

Yes: 949,381

No: 18,529

Proposition 8

Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. citizen.

Yes: 952,412

No: 14,876

Proposition 9

Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.

Yes: 913,994

No: 48,667

Proposition 10

Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.

Yes: 857,388

No: 72,521

Gregg County

District judge, 124th Judicial District

REP Alfonso Charles (I): 9,625

Sheriff

REP Maxey Cerliano (I): 9,926

County tax assessor-collector

REP Kirk Shields (I): 10,175

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP Ronnie McKinney (I): 3,523

County commissioner, Pct. 3

REP Floyd Wingo: 2,396

REP Joe Parker: 1,024

County constable, Pct. 1

REP Michael Grisham: 3,459

County constable, Pct. 2

REP Billy Fort (I): 1,892

REP John Bisese: 695

County constable, Pct. 3

REP John Slagle (I): 1,994

REP John McCubbin: 1,308

County constable, Pct. 4

DEM Danny Craig II (I): 1,761

County chair

DEM Phil Burns: 4,008

REP Gary Nice: 9,229

Precinct chair, Pct. 14

REP Sandra Odom: 618

REP Teresa Richenberger: 262

Harrison CountyDistrict judge, 71st Judicial District

REP Brad Morin (I):

Sheriff

DEM George Gill:

REP Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher:

County tax assessor-collector

REP Veronica King (I):

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP William D. Hatfield (I):

REP Robert Bryan:

County commissioner, Pct. 3

REP Rodney Blackwell:

REP Phillip Mauldin (I):

Justice of the peace, Pct. 4 — unexpired term

REP Nancy Schnarbus George (I):

Constable, Pct. 1

REP John C. Hickey Jr. (I):

Constable, Pct. 2

DEM Brant Moore (I):

Constable, Pct. 3

REP James Weatherall Jr. (I):

Constable, Pct. 4

REP Darryl Griffin (I):

County chair

DEM Maxine Golightly (I):

District judge, 4th Judicial District

REP Clay Gossett (I): 8,181

County attorney

REP Micheal Jimerson (I): 8,086

Sheriff

REP Johnwayne Valdez: 2,643

REP Jesse Stewart: 1,598

REP Jeff Price (I): 3,791

REP Nathan Parker: 509

County tax assessor-collector

REP Nesha Partin: 7,909

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP Will Hale: 424

REP Randy Gaut: 963

REP Shannon Thompson: 700

County commissioner, Pct. 3

REP Greg Gibson (I): 1,809

Constable, Pct. 1

REP Bob Mitchell: 414

REP Michael Smith: 439

REP Richard Stanley: 709

Constable, Pct. 2

REP Matt Allison: 1,542

Constable, Pct. 3

REP Kenneth Miley (I): 726

REP Micah Buzbee: 301

Constable, Pct. 4

REP Bobby Armstrong: 532

REP Parker Sweeney: 489

Constable, Pct. 5

REP Trey Hacker: 2,509

REP Daniel McMillen: 577

County chair

DEM Regina Adams (I): 1,644

REP Charlie Williamson (I): 7,838

Upshur County

Sheriff

REP Larry Webb (I): 5,424

County tax assessor-collector

DEM Jurel Ford White: 1,022

REP Luana Howell (I): 5,340

County commissioner, Pct. 1

REP James Noble: 395

REP Gene Dolle: 852

REP Jim Bardwell: 403

County commissioner, Pct. 3

REP Daphne Anne Grimes: 192

REP Robert Green: 265

REP Richard Smith: 270

REP Kent M. Abernathy:629

REP Michael L. Ashley: 296

County constable, Pct. 1

REP Tim Barnett: 950

County constable, Pct. 2

REP Jason K. Weeks (I): 999

County constable, Pct. 3

REP Ronnie G. Mitchell: 887

REP Ryan Ludvigson (I): 648

County constable, Pct. 4

REP David S. Thompson: 704

REP Larry Sewell (I): 555

REP Phillip M. Hill: 263

County chair

DEM Winifred Jackson (I): 1,045

REP DeBorah Stormcloud Bankston: 4,929