Federal
President/vice president
DEM Michael Bennet: 2,463
DEM Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente: 2,627
DEM Cory Booker: 1,577
DEM Bernie Sanders: 157,782
DEM Julian Castro: 7,904
DEM Michael R. Bloomberg: 107,047
DEM Marianne Williamson: 904
DEM Tom Steyer: 5,375
DEM Deval Patrick: 422
DEM Elizabeth Warren: 62,950
DEM Joseph R. Biden: 155,438
DEM Robby Wells: 645
DEM Tulsi Gabbard: 2,982
DEM John K. Delaney: 976
DEM Pete Buttigieg: 38,889
DEM Andrew Yang: 2,513
DEM Amy Klobuchar: 21,013
REP Donald J. Trump (I): 973,237
REP Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra: 3,638
REP Zoltan G. Istvan: 703
REP Joe Walsh: 6,879
REP Bob Ely: 1,697
REP Bill Weld: 7,275
REP Matthew John Matern: 1,764
U.S. senator
DEM Royce West: 55,748
DEM Jack Daniel Foster Jr.: 10,859
DEM Amanda K. Edwards: 52,398
DEM Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez: 67,622
DEM Victor Hugo Harris: 18,932
DEM Sema Hernandez: 43,042
DEM Adrian Ocegueda: 9,665
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar: 127,781
DEM Chris Bell: 44,191
DEM Annie “Mama” Garcia: 50,561
DEM Michael Cooper: 26,494
DEM D.R. Hunter: 8,758
REP Dwayne Stovall: 117,159
REP Mark Yancey: 58,053
REP Virgil Bierschwale: 9,805
REP John Anthony Castro: 40,070
REP John Cornyn (I): 766,832
U.S. representative, District 1
DEM Hank Gilbert: 9,096
REP Johnathan Kyle Davidson: 5,181
REP Louie Gohmert (I): 40,308
State
Railroad commissioner
DEM Kelly Stone: 107,817
DEM Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo: 141,805
DEM Chrysta Castaneda: 164,744
DEM Mark Watson: 80,435
REP James “Jim” Wright: 497,456
REP Ryan Sitton (I): 416,686
Chief justice, Supreme Court
DEM Amy Clark Meachum: 387,101
DEM Jerry Zimmerer: 106,932
REP Nathan Hecht (I): 870,072
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 — Unexpired term
DEM Larry Praeger: 132,420
DEM Kathy Cheng: 357,524
REP Jane Bland (I): 877,328
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
DEM Staci Williams: 300,045
DEM Brandy Voss: 168,589
REP Jeff Boyd (I): 863,901
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
DEM Peter Kelly: 139,574
DEM Gisela D. Triana: 343,973
REP Brett Busby (I): 857,700
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
DEM Dan Wood: 92,068
DEM William Pieratt Demond: 51,741
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell: 337,209
REP Bert Richardson (I): 460,123
REP Gina Parker: 423,264
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
DEM Tina Clinton: 372,964
DEM Steven Miears: 106,563
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary (I): 852,111
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
DEM Brandon Birmingham: 432,218
REP David Newell (I): 851,070
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
DEM Brenda Davis: 34,982
REP Keven M. Ellis (I): 129,545
State senator, District 1
DEM Audrey Spanko: 10,739
REP Bryan Hughes (I): 40,473
State representative, District 7
REP Jay Dean (I): 10,202
State representative, District 9
REP Mark Williams: 3,764
REP Chris Paddle (I): 13,380
Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals District
REP Jim Worthen (I): 76,544
Justice, 6th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
REP Ralph K. Burgess (I): 48,392
Democratic Party ballot propositions
Vote “Yes” or “No”:
Proposition 1
Right to health care: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Yes: 540,215
No: 34,181
Proposition 2
Right to a 21st century public education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-K to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Yes: 542,510
No: 31,011
Proposition 3
Right to clean air, safe water and a responsible climate policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Yes: 559,066
No: 14,676
Proposition 4
Right to economic security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Yes: 540,514
No: 29,137
Proposition 5
Right to dignity and respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Yes: 554,194
No: 18,637
Proposition 6
Right to be free from violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence, gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault, so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Yes: 554,114
No: 15,697
Proposition 7
Right to housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Yes: 536,778
No: 30,563
Proposition 8
Right to vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Yes: 544,994
No: 24,960
Proposition 9
Right to a fair criminal justice system: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
Yes: 551,302
No: 16,239
Proposition 10
Immigrant rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Yes: 536,445
No: 33,181
Proposition 11
Right to fair taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?
Yes: 514,222
No: 48,945
Republican Party ballot propositions
Vote “Yes” or “No”:
Proposition 1
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Yes: 836,081
No: 110,041
Proposition 2
Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
Yes: 807,434
No: 133,748
Proposition 3
Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
Yes: 882,166
No: 53,152
Proposition 4
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
Yes: 911,252
No: 54,697
Proposition 5
Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
Yes: 872,467
No: 90,097
Proposition 6
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
Yes: 883,443
No: 50,246
Proposition 7
Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any re-imagining of the Alamo site.
Yes: 949,381
No: 18,529
Proposition 8
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. citizen.
Yes: 952,412
No: 14,876
Proposition 9
Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
Yes: 913,994
No: 48,667
Proposition 10
Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
Yes: 857,388
No: 72,521
Gregg County
District judge, 124th Judicial District
REP Alfonso Charles (I): 9,625
Sheriff
REP Maxey Cerliano (I): 9,926
County tax assessor-collector
REP Kirk Shields (I): 10,175
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP Ronnie McKinney (I): 3,523
County commissioner, Pct. 3
REP Floyd Wingo: 2,396
REP Joe Parker: 1,024
County constable, Pct. 1
REP Michael Grisham: 3,459
County constable, Pct. 2
REP Billy Fort (I): 1,892
REP John Bisese: 695
County constable, Pct. 3
REP John Slagle (I): 1,994
REP John McCubbin: 1,308
County constable, Pct. 4
DEM Danny Craig II (I): 1,761
County chair
DEM Phil Burns: 4,008
REP Gary Nice: 9,229
Precinct chair, Pct. 14
REP Sandra Odom: 618
REP Teresa Richenberger: 262
Harrison CountyDistrict judge, 71st Judicial District
REP Brad Morin (I):
Sheriff
DEM George Gill:
REP Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher:
County tax assessor-collector
REP Veronica King (I):
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP William D. Hatfield (I):
REP Robert Bryan:
County commissioner, Pct. 3
REP Rodney Blackwell:
REP Phillip Mauldin (I):
Justice of the peace, Pct. 4 — unexpired term
REP Nancy Schnarbus George (I):
Constable, Pct. 1
REP John C. Hickey Jr. (I):
Constable, Pct. 2
DEM Brant Moore (I):
Constable, Pct. 3
REP James Weatherall Jr. (I):
Constable, Pct. 4
REP Darryl Griffin (I):
County chair
DEM Maxine Golightly (I):
District judge, 4th Judicial District
REP Clay Gossett (I): 8,181
County attorney
REP Micheal Jimerson (I): 8,086
Sheriff
REP Johnwayne Valdez: 2,643
REP Jesse Stewart: 1,598
REP Jeff Price (I): 3,791
REP Nathan Parker: 509
County tax assessor-collector
REP Nesha Partin: 7,909
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP Will Hale: 424
REP Randy Gaut: 963
REP Shannon Thompson: 700
County commissioner, Pct. 3
REP Greg Gibson (I): 1,809
Constable, Pct. 1
REP Bob Mitchell: 414
REP Michael Smith: 439
REP Richard Stanley: 709
Constable, Pct. 2
REP Matt Allison: 1,542
Constable, Pct. 3
REP Kenneth Miley (I): 726
REP Micah Buzbee: 301
Constable, Pct. 4
REP Bobby Armstrong: 532
REP Parker Sweeney: 489
Constable, Pct. 5
REP Trey Hacker: 2,509
REP Daniel McMillen: 577
County chair
DEM Regina Adams (I): 1,644
REP Charlie Williamson (I): 7,838
Upshur County
Sheriff
REP Larry Webb (I): 5,424
County tax assessor-collector
DEM Jurel Ford White: 1,022
REP Luana Howell (I): 5,340
County commissioner, Pct. 1
REP James Noble: 395
REP Gene Dolle: 852
REP Jim Bardwell: 403
County commissioner, Pct. 3
REP Daphne Anne Grimes: 192
REP Robert Green: 265
REP Richard Smith: 270
REP Kent M. Abernathy:629
REP Michael L. Ashley: 296
County constable, Pct. 1
REP Tim Barnett: 950
County constable, Pct. 2
REP Jason K. Weeks (I): 999
County constable, Pct. 3
REP Ronnie G. Mitchell: 887
REP Ryan Ludvigson (I): 648
County constable, Pct. 4
REP David S. Thompson: 704
REP Larry Sewell (I): 555
REP Phillip M. Hill: 263
County chair
DEM Winifred Jackson (I): 1,045
REP DeBorah Stormcloud Bankston: 4,929