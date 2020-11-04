Note: Results as of 10:30 p.m. Results for some races in Upshur County and results for all Harrison County races were not available as of press time

National ballot

U.S. President/ Vice President

REP Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence: 5,068,333

DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris: 4,523,063

LIB Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen: 103,792

GRN Howie Hankins/Angela Walker: 26,618

U.S. Senator

REP John Cornyn: 5,186,223

DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar: 4,218,051

LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon: 171,709

GRN David B. Collins: 64,471

U.S. Representative District 1

REP Louie Gohmert: 196,311

DEM Hank Gilbert: 74,463

U.S. Representative District 4

REP Pat Fallon: 189,272

DEM Russell Foster: 54,557

LIB Lou Antonelli: 4,720

State ballot

Railroad Commissioner

REP James “Jim” Wright: 5,042,251

DEM Chrysta Castañeda: 4,122,271

LIB Matt Sterett: 205,529

GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene: 106,895

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

REP Nathan Hecht: 5,060,521

DEM Amy Clark Meachum: 4,206,723

LIB Mark Ash: 228,336

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 — Unexpired Term

REP Jane Bland: 5,223,387

DEM Kathy Cheng: 4,212,177

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

REP Jeff Boyd: 5,051,180

DEM Staci Williams: 4,180,875

LIB William Bryan Strange III: 210,442

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

REP Brett Busby: 5,058,632

DEM Gisela D. Triana: 4,145,896

LIB Tom Oxford: 236,237

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

REP Bert Richardson: 5,179,474

DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell: 4,258,232

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

REP Kevin Patrick Yeary: 5,158,866

DEM Tina Clinton: 4,230,031

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

REP David Newell: 5,193,271

DEM Brandon Birmingham: 4,179,460

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

REP Keven M. Ellis: 459,588

DEM Brenda Davis: 156,332

State Senator, District 1

REP Bryan Hughes: 217,323

DEM Audrey Spanko: 69,443

State Representative, District 11

REP Travis Clardy: 49,785

DEM Alec Johnson: 15,943

Gregg County

Longview City Council

Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph: 823

Hank Guichelaar: 346

Wray M. Wade: 1,402

Longview ISD Trustee, Place 2

Brett Miller: 1,874

Ava Welge: 901

Pine Tree ISD Trustee, Place 6

Mike Smith: 5,960

Rob Woods: 1,395

White Oak Council, Place 4

Junior Turner: 847

John Frazier: 1,626

Gladewater Council, Place 2

Scott E. Owens: 588

Farrell Alexander: 394

Kilgore Council, Place 3

Missy Merritt: 1,979

Alan Vandoren: 710

Rusk County

Mount Enterprise Local Option (vote for or against)

“The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.”

For: 146

Against: 85

Overton Council, Place 1

Josh Hill: 435

Trampas Freeman: 111

Curtis Gilbert: 236

Overton Council, Place 3

Lane Schurbon: 275

Christopher Hall: 230

Jason Wood: 243

Tatum Mayor

Bob Harris: 212

Clay Lassen: 243

Rusk County Countywide School Board, Trustee, At Large

(vote for none, or one)

Dwain Knight: 10,936

Dale Hedrick: 5,255

Cushing ISD Trustee (vote for none, one, two, or three)

Lynda Langham: 6

Joseph Owens: 7

Roderick Stansell: 3

Bobby Brashears: 7

David (Chuck) Gresham: 10

Garrison ISD Trustee (vote for none, one, two, or three)

Heidi Lawrence: 63

Dusty McFadden: 81

Matt Harris: 45

Sam Stanaland: 36

Nichole Todd: 25

Billy R. Cooper: 40

Heath Brewer: 40

Leverett’s Chapel ISD Trustee, at-large (vote for none, one, two, or three)

James “JR” Rodgers: 120

Robbie Waller: 102

Tommy Brown: 100

Chris Dean: 142

Jimmie Faye Waller: 86

Rusk ISD Trustee, 3-year term

Martin Pepin: 63

Teresa Phifer: 48

Rusk ISD Trustee, 2-year unexpired term

Tara Nicole Tatarski: 38

Oliver G. Sturns: 32

Upshur County

Tax Assessor-Collector

REP Luana Howell: 15,722

DEM Jurel Ford White: 2,544

Big Sandy Council, at-large 1-year unexpired term (vote for none, one, or two)

David Fonteno: 155

Bill Hardwick: 160

Christine Wilson Jones: 174

Gilmer Council, District 1

William Hornsby: 193

Jerry Harold Webb: 129

Gilmer Council, at-large

Michael Chevalier: 839

Steve Dean: 802

Ore City Mayor

Angie Edwards: 343

Gail Weir: 125

Ore City Council (vote for none, one, or two)

Jeannette Orms Cox: 362

Pete D. Wright: 199

Steve Heim: 125

Panola County

Fresh Water Supply District 1 Board Member, at-large

James “Bubba” Broadus: 4,397

Doug Baker: 2,864

Barbara Cordell: 2,300

Panola College Trustee, Place 4

Mark A. Roberson: 6,395

Hal Palmer: 3,122

Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 1

Sean Swank: 449

Stephen Mathews: 409

Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 2

Bradley Lewis: 490

Tena Tiller: 374

Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 3

Brad Ellis: 446

Matt Parker: 398

Gary ISD Trustee, Place 1

Sandra Vaughn Dixon: 385

Cody Pierce: 440