Note: Results as of 10:30 p.m. Results for some races in Upshur County and results for all Harrison County races were not available as of press time
National ballot
U.S. President/ Vice President
REP Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence: 5,068,333
DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris: 4,523,063
LIB Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen: 103,792
GRN Howie Hankins/Angela Walker: 26,618
U.S. Senator
REP John Cornyn: 5,186,223
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar: 4,218,051
LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon: 171,709
GRN David B. Collins: 64,471
U.S. Representative District 1
REP Louie Gohmert: 196,311
DEM Hank Gilbert: 74,463
U.S. Representative District 4
REP Pat Fallon: 189,272
DEM Russell Foster: 54,557
LIB Lou Antonelli: 4,720
State ballot
Railroad Commissioner
REP James “Jim” Wright: 5,042,251
DEM Chrysta Castañeda: 4,122,271
LIB Matt Sterett: 205,529
GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene: 106,895
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
REP Nathan Hecht: 5,060,521
DEM Amy Clark Meachum: 4,206,723
LIB Mark Ash: 228,336
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 — Unexpired Term
REP Jane Bland: 5,223,387
DEM Kathy Cheng: 4,212,177
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
REP Jeff Boyd: 5,051,180
DEM Staci Williams: 4,180,875
LIB William Bryan Strange III: 210,442
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
REP Brett Busby: 5,058,632
DEM Gisela D. Triana: 4,145,896
LIB Tom Oxford: 236,237
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
REP Bert Richardson: 5,179,474
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell: 4,258,232
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary: 5,158,866
DEM Tina Clinton: 4,230,031
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
REP David Newell: 5,193,271
DEM Brandon Birmingham: 4,179,460
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
REP Keven M. Ellis: 459,588
DEM Brenda Davis: 156,332
State Senator, District 1
REP Bryan Hughes: 217,323
DEM Audrey Spanko: 69,443
State Representative, District 11
REP Travis Clardy: 49,785
DEM Alec Johnson: 15,943
Gregg County
Longview City Council
Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph: 823
Hank Guichelaar: 346
Wray M. Wade: 1,402
Longview ISD Trustee, Place 2
Brett Miller: 1,874
Ava Welge: 901
Pine Tree ISD Trustee, Place 6
Mike Smith: 5,960
Rob Woods: 1,395
White Oak Council, Place 4
Junior Turner: 847
John Frazier: 1,626
Gladewater Council, Place 2
Scott E. Owens: 588
Farrell Alexander: 394
Kilgore Council, Place 3
Missy Merritt: 1,979
Alan Vandoren: 710
Rusk County
Mount Enterprise Local Option (vote for or against)
“The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.”
For: 146
Against: 85
Overton Council, Place 1
Josh Hill: 435
Trampas Freeman: 111
Curtis Gilbert: 236
Overton Council, Place 3
Lane Schurbon: 275
Christopher Hall: 230
Jason Wood: 243
Tatum Mayor
Bob Harris: 212
Clay Lassen: 243
Rusk County Countywide School Board, Trustee, At Large
(vote for none, or one)
Dwain Knight: 10,936
Dale Hedrick: 5,255
Cushing ISD Trustee (vote for none, one, two, or three)
Lynda Langham: 6
Joseph Owens: 7
Roderick Stansell: 3
Bobby Brashears: 7
David (Chuck) Gresham: 10
Garrison ISD Trustee (vote for none, one, two, or three)
Heidi Lawrence: 63
Dusty McFadden: 81
Matt Harris: 45
Sam Stanaland: 36
Nichole Todd: 25
Billy R. Cooper: 40
Heath Brewer: 40
Leverett’s Chapel ISD Trustee, at-large (vote for none, one, two, or three)
James “JR” Rodgers: 120
Robbie Waller: 102
Tommy Brown: 100
Chris Dean: 142
Jimmie Faye Waller: 86
Rusk ISD Trustee, 3-year term
Martin Pepin: 63
Teresa Phifer: 48
Rusk ISD Trustee, 2-year unexpired term
Tara Nicole Tatarski: 38
Oliver G. Sturns: 32
Upshur County
Tax Assessor-Collector
REP Luana Howell: 15,722
DEM Jurel Ford White: 2,544
Big Sandy Council, at-large 1-year unexpired term (vote for none, one, or two)
David Fonteno: 155
Bill Hardwick: 160
Christine Wilson Jones: 174
Gilmer Council, District 1
William Hornsby: 193
Jerry Harold Webb: 129
Gilmer Council, at-large
Michael Chevalier: 839
Steve Dean: 802
Ore City Mayor
Angie Edwards: 343
Gail Weir: 125
Ore City Council (vote for none, one, or two)
Jeannette Orms Cox: 362
Pete D. Wright: 199
Steve Heim: 125
Panola County
Fresh Water Supply District 1 Board Member, at-large
James “Bubba” Broadus: 4,397
Doug Baker: 2,864
Barbara Cordell: 2,300
Panola College Trustee, Place 4
Mark A. Roberson: 6,395
Hal Palmer: 3,122
Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 1
Sean Swank: 449
Stephen Mathews: 409
Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 2
Bradley Lewis: 490
Tena Tiller: 374
Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 3
Brad Ellis: 446
Matt Parker: 398
Gary ISD Trustee, Place 1
Sandra Vaughn Dixon: 385
Cody Pierce: 440