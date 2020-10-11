Early voting is Oct. 13 through 30. Election Day is Nov. 3:
National ballot
U.S. President/ Vice President
REP Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence
DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
LIB Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
GRN Howie Hankins/Angela Walker
U.S. Senator
REP John Cornyn
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar
LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon
GRN David B. Collins
U.S. Representative |District 1
REP Louie Gohmert
DEM Hank Gilbert
U.S. Representative District 4
REP Pat Fallon
DEM Russell Foster
LIB Lou Antonelli
State ballot
Railroad Commissioner
REP James “Jim” Wright
DEM Chrysta Castañeda
LIB Matt Sterett
GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
REP Nathan Hecht
DEM Amy Clark Meachum
LIB Mark Ash
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 — Unexpired Term
REP Jane Bland
DEM Kathy Cheng
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
REP Jeff Boyd
DEM Staci Williams
LIB William Bryan Strange III
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
REP Brett Busby
DEM Gisela D. Triana
LIB Tom Oxford
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3
REP Bert Richardson
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary
DEM Tina Clinton
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
REP David Newell
DEM Brandon Birmingham
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
REP Keven M. Ellis
DEM Brenda Davis
State Senator, District 1
REP Bryan Hughes
DEM Audrey Spanko
State Representative, District 11
REP Travis Clardy
DEM Alec Johnson
Longview City Council
Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph
Hank Guichelaar
Wray M. Wade
Longview ISD Trustee, Place 2
Brett Miller
AVa Welge
Pine Tree ISD Trustee, Place 6
Mike Smith
Rob Woods
White Oak Council, Place 4
Junior Turner
John Fraizer
Gladewater Council, Place 2
Scott E. Owens
Farrell Alexander
Kilgore Council, Place 3
Missy Merritt
Alan Vandoren
Rusk County
Mount Enterprise Local Option (vote for or against)
“The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.”
Overton Council, Place 1
Josh Hill
Trampas Freeman
Curtis Gilbert
Overton Council, Place 3
Lane Schurbon
Christopher Hall
Jason Wood
Tatum Mayor
Bob Harris
Clay Lassen
Tatum ISD Trustee, at-large (vote for none, or one)
Dwain Knight
Dale Hedrick
Cushing ISD Trustee (vote for none, one, two, or three)
Lynda Langham
Joseph Owens
Roderick Stansell
Bobby Brashears
David (Chuck) Gresham
Garrison ISD Trustee (vote for none, one, two, or three)
Heidi Lawrence
Dusty McFadden
Matt Harris
Sam Stanaland
Nichole Todd
Billy R. Cooper
Heath Brewer
Leverett’s Chapel ISD Trustee, at-karge (vote for none, one, two, or three)
James “JR” Rodgers
Robbie Waller
Tommy Brown
Chris Dean
Jimmie Faye Waller
Rusk ISD Trustee, 3-year term
Martin Pepin
Teresa Phifer
Rusk ISD Trustee, 2-year unexpired term
Tara Nicole Tatarski
Oliver G. Sturns
Upshur County
Tax Assessor-Collector
REP Luana Howell
DEM Jurel Ford White
Emergency Services District Proposition (vote for or against)
“Dividing the Upshur County Emergency Services District No. 1 to create a new services district.”
Big Sandy Council, at-large 1-year unexpired term (vote for none, one, or two)
David Fonteno
Bill Hardwick
Christine Wilson Jones
Gilmer Council, District 1
William Hornsby
Jerry Harold Webb
Gilmer Council, at-large
Michael Chevalier
Steve Dean
Ore City Mayor
Angie Edwards
Gail Weir
Ore City Council (vote for none, one, or two)
Jeannette Orms Cox
Pete D. Wright
Steve Heim
Big Sandy ISD Trustee, 3-year term (vote, none, one, or two)
Mary Gorman Lingle
James Eitel Jr.
Jamey Childress
New Diana ISD Trustee, Position 1 (vote none, or one)
Jerry D. Cobb
Jeff Hamilton
New Dianna Trustee, Position 7 (vote none, or one)
Donald Willeford
Barry Ward
Harrison County
Sheriff
REP Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher
DEM George Gill
Marshall Commissioner, District 6
Amanda A. Abraham
Patricia A. Hightower Brooks
Marshall Commissioner, District 7
Micah M. Fenton
Robert Wood
Marshall Commissioner, District 2, unexpired term
Leo Morris
Jeffrey Henderson
Marshall Propositions A-Q (vote for or against)
Go to tinyurl.com/marshallprops to find details of the propositions.
Hallsville ISD Trustee, Place 7 (vote for none or one)
Dale Haney
John Craig
Karnack ISD Trustee, Position 1 (vote for none or one)
Robert Broadnax
Jimmy P. Theodos
Karnack ISD Trustee, Position 2 (vote for none or one)
Moncie Martinez
Robert Wall
Waskom ISD Trustee, at-large (vote for none, one, two or three)
Shanta Bates Chatman
Alvin Luster “Sarge”
Oscar Garcia
Michael Allwhite
Panola County
Fresh Water Supply District 1 Board Member, at-large
James “Bubba” Broadus
Doug Baker
Barbara Cordell
Panola College Trustee, Place 4
Mark A. Roberson
Hal Palmer
Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 1
Sean Swank
Stephen Mathews
Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 2
Bradley Lewis
Tena Tiller
Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 3
Brad Ellis
Matt Parker
Gary ISD Trustee, Place 1
Sandra Vaughn Dixon
Cody Pierce