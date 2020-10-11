Early voting is Oct. 13 through 30. Election Day is Nov. 3:

National ballot

U.S. President/ Vice President

REP Donald J. Trump/Mike Pence

DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris

LIB Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen

GRN Howie Hankins/Angela Walker

U.S. Senator

REP John Cornyn

DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar

LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon

GRN David B. Collins

U.S. Representative |District 1

REP Louie Gohmert

DEM Hank Gilbert

U.S. Representative District 4

REP Pat Fallon

DEM Russell Foster

LIB Lou Antonelli

State ballot

Railroad Commissioner

REP James “Jim” Wright

DEM Chrysta Castañeda

LIB Matt Sterett

GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

REP Nathan Hecht

DEM Amy Clark Meachum

LIB Mark Ash

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 — Unexpired Term

REP Jane Bland

DEM Kathy Cheng

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

REP Jeff Boyd

DEM Staci Williams

LIB William Bryan Strange III

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

REP Brett Busby

DEM Gisela D. Triana

LIB Tom Oxford

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 3

REP Bert Richardson

DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

REP Kevin Patrick Yeary

DEM Tina Clinton

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

REP David Newell

DEM Brandon Birmingham

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

REP Keven M. Ellis

DEM Brenda Davis

State Senator, District 1

REP Bryan Hughes

DEM Audrey Spanko

State Representative, District 11

REP Travis Clardy

DEM Alec Johnson

Longview City Council

Darrin “Rudy” Rudolph

Hank Guichelaar

Wray M. Wade

Longview ISD Trustee, Place 2

Brett Miller

AVa Welge

Pine Tree ISD Trustee, Place 6

Mike Smith

Rob Woods

White Oak Council, Place 4

Junior Turner

John Fraizer

Gladewater Council, Place 2

Scott E. Owens

Farrell Alexander

Kilgore Council, Place 3

Missy Merritt

Alan Vandoren

Rusk County

Mount Enterprise Local Option (vote for or against)

“The legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only.”

Overton Council, Place 1

Josh Hill

Trampas Freeman

Curtis Gilbert

Overton Council, Place 3

Lane Schurbon

Christopher Hall

Jason Wood

Tatum Mayor

Bob Harris

Clay Lassen

Tatum ISD Trustee, at-large (vote for none, or one)

Dwain Knight

Dale Hedrick

Cushing ISD Trustee (vote for none, one, two, or three)

Lynda Langham

Joseph Owens

Roderick Stansell

Bobby Brashears

David (Chuck) Gresham

Garrison ISD Trustee (vote for none, one, two, or three)

Heidi Lawrence

Dusty McFadden

Matt Harris

Sam Stanaland

Nichole Todd

Billy R. Cooper

Heath Brewer

Leverett’s Chapel ISD Trustee, at-karge (vote for none, one, two, or three)

James “JR” Rodgers

Robbie Waller

Tommy Brown

Chris Dean

Jimmie Faye Waller

Rusk ISD Trustee, 3-year term

Martin Pepin

Teresa Phifer

Rusk ISD Trustee, 2-year unexpired term

Tara Nicole Tatarski

Oliver G. Sturns

Upshur County

Tax Assessor-Collector

REP Luana Howell

DEM Jurel Ford White

Emergency Services District Proposition (vote for or against)

“Dividing the Upshur County Emergency Services District No. 1 to create a new services district.”

Big Sandy Council, at-large 1-year unexpired term (vote for none, one, or two)

David Fonteno

Bill Hardwick

Christine Wilson Jones

Gilmer Council, District 1

William Hornsby

Jerry Harold Webb

Gilmer Council, at-large

Michael Chevalier

Steve Dean

Ore City Mayor

Angie Edwards

Gail Weir

Ore City Council (vote for none, one, or two)

Jeannette Orms Cox

Pete D. Wright

Steve Heim

Big Sandy ISD Trustee, 3-year term (vote, none, one, or two)

Mary Gorman Lingle

James Eitel Jr.

Jamey Childress

New Diana ISD Trustee, Position 1 (vote none, or one)

Jerry D. Cobb

Jeff Hamilton

New Dianna Trustee, Position 7 (vote none, or one)

Donald Willeford

Barry Ward

Harrison County

Sheriff

REP Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher

DEM George Gill

Marshall Commissioner, District 6

Amanda A. Abraham

Patricia A. Hightower Brooks

Marshall Commissioner, District 7

Micah M. Fenton

Robert Wood

Marshall Commissioner, District 2, unexpired term

Leo Morris

Jeffrey Henderson

Marshall Propositions A-Q (vote for or against)

Go to tinyurl.com/marshallprops to find details of the propositions.

Hallsville ISD Trustee, Place 7 (vote for none or one)

Dale Haney

John Craig

Karnack ISD Trustee, Position 1 (vote for none or one)

Robert Broadnax

Jimmy P. Theodos

Karnack ISD Trustee, Position 2 (vote for none or one)

Moncie Martinez

Robert Wall

Waskom ISD Trustee, at-large (vote for none, one, two or three)

Shanta Bates Chatman

Alvin Luster “Sarge”

Oscar Garcia

Michael Allwhite

Panola County

Fresh Water Supply District 1 Board Member, at-large

James “Bubba” Broadus

Doug Baker

Barbara Cordell

Panola College Trustee, Place 4

Mark A. Roberson

Hal Palmer

Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 1

Sean Swank

Stephen Mathews

Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 2

Bradley Lewis

Tena Tiller

Elysian Fields ISD Trustee, Place 3

Brad Ellis

Matt Parker

Gary ISD Trustee, Place 1

Sandra Vaughn Dixon

Cody Pierce