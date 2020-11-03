Today is Election Day. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties, voters can choose any polling location to cast their votes.

Precautions will be in place at all polling places to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Gregg County polling sites

Longview Community Center, 500 E Whaley St. in Longview

Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road in Longview

Alpine Presbyterian Church, 4102 Tryon Road in Longview

Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844 in Longview

Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road in Longview

Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road in Longview

Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview

Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview

Calvary Baptist Church, 471 Tenneryville Road in Longview

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 E. U.S. 80 in White Oak

Gladewater First Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave. in Gladewater

Old Sabine ISD Elementary School cafeteria, 5219 Old Texas 135 N in Liberty City

Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St. in Kilgore

Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St. in Kilgore

Elderville Community Center, 10450 Texas 349 in Longview

St. Mark CME Church, 1100 Sapphire St. in Longview

Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St. in Longview

Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview

Upshur County

Indian Rock Baptist Church, 4944 Texas 154 E. in Gilmer

East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Dr. in Gilmer

Glenwood Water Department, 6792 FM 726 S. in Gilmer

Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138, 10478 Texas 154 in Diana

Assembly of God Church, 1060 U.S. 271 N in Gilmer

Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily Road in Diana

Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea Street in Ore City

Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593 in Gilmer

Big Sandy ISD, 1 Wildcat Dr. in Big Sandy

Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404 in Big Sandy

St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce Ave. in Gladewater

Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Road in Gilmer

Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088 in Gilmer

Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556 in Gilmer

Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Road in Gilmer

Upshur County Library, 702 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer

Rusk County

Overton Community Center, 505 S. Meadowbrook Drive in Overton

Kilgore Chandler Street Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler St. in Kilgore

New London Community Center, 125 Tyner Street in New London

Centre Presbyterian church, 8531 FM 2011 in Longview

Stewart Voting Box, 13606 FM 782 N in Henderson

Tatum Sherman R. Smith Community Center, 231 N. Hood St. in Tatum

Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Texas 64 in Henderson

Minden Voting Box, 11389 CR 317 S in Henderson

Mount Enterprise Community Center, 300 NW Second Street in Mount Enterprise

South Main Church of Christ Multipurpose Building, 402 S. Main St. in Henderson

Carlisle Voting Box, 2541 Texas 42 S in Price

County Barn Pct. 4, 13612 FM 1798 W in Henderson