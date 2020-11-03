Today is Election Day. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties, voters can choose any polling location to cast their votes.
Precautions will be in place at all polling places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Gregg County polling sites
Longview Community Center, 500 E Whaley St. in Longview
Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road in Longview
Alpine Presbyterian Church, 4102 Tryon Road in Longview
Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844 in Longview
Spring Hill First Baptist Church, 4000 Gilmer Road in Longview
Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road in Longview
Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview
Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview
Calvary Baptist Church, 471 Tenneryville Road in Longview
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 501 E. U.S. 80 in White Oak
Gladewater First Methodist Church, 217 W. Quitman Ave. in Gladewater
Old Sabine ISD Elementary School cafeteria, 5219 Old Texas 135 N in Liberty City
Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St. in Kilgore
Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St. in Kilgore
Elderville Community Center, 10450 Texas 349 in Longview
St. Mark CME Church, 1100 Sapphire St. in Longview
Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St. in Longview
Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Longview
Upshur County
Indian Rock Baptist Church, 4944 Texas 154 E. in Gilmer
East Mountain Community Center, 103 Municipal Dr. in Gilmer
Glenwood Water Department, 6792 FM 726 S. in Gilmer
Ashland Masonic Lodge #1138, 10478 Texas 154 in Diana
Assembly of God Church, 1060 U.S. 271 N in Gilmer
Walnut Creek Baptist Church, 1969 N. Sego Lily Road in Diana
Ore City Community Center, 408 Althea Street in Ore City
Frontier Cowboy Church, 2791 FM 593 in Gilmer
Big Sandy ISD, 1 Wildcat Dr. in Big Sandy
Pritchett Community Center, 1092 FM 1404 in Big Sandy
St. James Baptist Church, 2800 W. Commerce Ave. in Gladewater
Enon Community Center, 5223 Armadillo Road in Gilmer
Oak Hill Baptist Church, 3084 FM 2088 in Gilmer
Simpsonville Fire Station, 10282 FM 556 in Gilmer
Rosewood Baptist Church, 8261 Arrowwood Road in Gilmer
Upshur County Library, 702 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer
Rusk County
Overton Community Center, 505 S. Meadowbrook Drive in Overton
Kilgore Chandler Street Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler St. in Kilgore
New London Community Center, 125 Tyner Street in New London
Centre Presbyterian church, 8531 FM 2011 in Longview
Stewart Voting Box, 13606 FM 782 N in Henderson
Tatum Sherman R. Smith Community Center, 231 N. Hood St. in Tatum
Henderson Civic Center, 1005 Texas 64 in Henderson
Minden Voting Box, 11389 CR 317 S in Henderson
Mount Enterprise Community Center, 300 NW Second Street in Mount Enterprise
South Main Church of Christ Multipurpose Building, 402 S. Main St. in Henderson
Carlisle Voting Box, 2541 Texas 42 S in Price
County Barn Pct. 4, 13612 FM 1798 W in Henderson