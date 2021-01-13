Filing for the May 1 election begins today at cities and schools across Gregg County.
In the city of Longview, Mayor Andy Mack will be eligible to seek re-election for his third and final term of office, along with two other two-term council members.
Meanwhile, three seats on the Longview ISD school board will be decided in May as well as two trustee positions in Pine Tree ISD and three in Spring Hill ISD.
Mack said Tuesday that he intends to file for re-election.
“I look forward to serving again and being part of this community in any way I can,” he said.
Filing ends Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27 with Election Day on May 1.
In Longview, the mayoral position as well as District 1 and District 2 council positions are each up for election. District 1 Councilman Ed Moore and District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy also are each eligible to seek a third and final term of office this year.
The mayor and Longview City Council members are elected to serve three-year terms. In Longview, the city has term limits, and each person may be elected to serve up to three terms.
Mack, Moore and Snoddy each were first elected to office in May 2015.
Residents can apply at Longview City Hall or mail a completed application to the city secretary’s office.
In Longview ISD, Place 1 Trustee Michael Tubb and Place 7 Trustee Troy Simmons hold seats that are up for election. Additionally, Place 3 was left vacant when Chris Mack resigned; that seat also is up for election.
Longview ISD trustees also are elected to serve three-year terms; however, Longview ISD does not have term limits.
Across other Gregg County cities, seats are up for election on councils in White Oak, Kilgore and Gladewater.
In White Oak, Places 1, 2 and 3 are up for election. Place 1 is held by Dana Mizell; Place 2 is held by Joseph Stephens; and Place 3 is held by Thomas Cash.
White Oak council members are elected to serve two-year terms, and the city does not have term limits. Residents who wish to file may do so in person at the city secretary’s office at White Oak City Hall.
In Kilgore, Mayor Ronnie Spradlin and Place 2 Councilman Harvey McClendon, who also is the city’s mayor pro tem, each hold positions that are on the May ballot.
Kilgore council members are elected to serve two-year terms, and the city does not have term limits. Residents who wish to file can do so in person at Kilgore City Hall.
In Gladewater, Places 4, 5, 6 and 7 are up for election in May. Those seats are held by Nick Foster, Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Rocky Hawkins and Kevin Clark, respectively.
Gladewater council members are elected to serve two-year terms, and the city does not have term limits. Residents who wish to file can do so in person at Gladewater City Hall.
Meanwhile, in Pine Tree ISD, the seat of Place 1 Trustee Adam Graves is up for election, while voters will fill the Place 2 position, which is vacant.
In Spring Hill ISD, Place 6 Trustee Frank Bufkin III and Place 7 Trustee Mark White hold seats that are up for election. Place 3 Trustee Kyle Stephens was appointed in September after Brad Rogers and his family moved out of the district. Stephens’ seat is up for a term that ends in 2022.
White Oak ISD has two school board positions on the May ballot. Those are held by Place 6 Trustee Donna Stagner and Place 7 Trustee David Ummel.
In Kilgore ISD, Place 3 Trustee Alan Clark and Place 4 Trustee Reggie Henson hold seats up for election on the May ballot.
And in Gladewater ISD, voters will decide the Place 6 seat, held by Jamie Robertson, and the Place 7 seat, held by George Glenn.
Sabine ISD will have its school board election in November.
Residents who wish to file for school board seats may do so in person at district administration offices.