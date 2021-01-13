Longview Mayor Andy Mack filed Wednesday for a third and final term of office.
Mack and District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy were among East Texas residents who signed up Wednesday to run for elected office in the first day of city and school filings for the May 1 election.
Among Longview-area school districts, only Spring Hill ISD Place 3 Trustee Kyle Stephens filed Wednesday. Stephens was appointed to the board in September after Brad Rogers and his family moved out of the district. Stephens’ seat is up for a term that ends in 2022.
Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve the community again,” Mack said.
Mack was a member of the City Council when the city implemented term limits. In Longview, council members and the mayor may serve up to three terms; each term is three years. Mack said he continues to believe in term limits, noting they exist “for a reason.”
After filing Wednesday, Mack said in a Facebook post that it would be “an honor to serve in this capacity for three more (years).” Mack was first elected as Longview’s mayor in 2015.
A Longview native, Mack is a graduate of Longview High School. He went to Stephen F. Austin State University and received a doctorate of dental surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry.
Mack is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon with an active practice in Longview. He served as the District 4 council member from 1997 to 2005.
In Longview, the District 1 and District 2 council positions also are up for election. District 1 Councilman Ed Moore is eligible to seek a third and final term of office but had not filed for re-election Wednesday.
Snoddy, who represents District 2, said she looks forward to another three years in office, should she be re-elected.
"One final term would be an awesome task I look forward to fulfilling,” said Snoddy, who was first elected to office in 2015. “We still have work to do. We’ve got a great start, and I’m looking forward to continuing our work in District 2. I’m also looking forward to continuing to build rapport with the rest of the council and moving Longview forward.”
A Longview native, Snoddy was born and raised in District 2 and is a Longview ISD teacher. She is a 1978 Longview High School graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University - Commerce.
In Gregg County, council seats also are available across White Oak, Kilgore and Gladewater.
In the City of White Oak, Places 1, 2 and 3 are up for election. Place 1 is held by Dana Mizell; Place 2 is held by Joseph Stephens; and Place 3 is held by Thomas Cash.
White Oak City Secretary Leah Brooks said Wednesday that Cash has filed for re-election.
In Kilgore, the mayor’s seat and Place 2 on the City Council are up for election. Mayor Ronnie Spradlin and Place 2 Councilman Harvey McClendon, who also is the city’s mayor pro tem, hold those positions.
Kilgore City Clerk Rachel Rowe said late Wednesday afternoon that no one had currently filed for office.
In Gladewater, Places 4, 5, 6 and 7 are up for election. Those seats are currently held by Nick Foster, Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Rocky Hawkins and Kevin Clark, respectively.
In Gladewater, City Clerk Judy VanHouten said two individuals had picked up packets, but no one had officially filed for office late Wednesday afternoon.
In Longview ISD, Place 1 Trustee Michael Tubb and Place 7 Trustee Troy Simmons hold seats that are up for election. Additionally, Place 3 was left vacant when Chris Mack resigned; that seat also is up for election.
Longview ISD trustees also are elected to serve three-year terms; however, Longview ISD does not have term limits.
In Pine Tree ISD, the seat of Place 1 Trustee Adam Graves is up for election, while voters will fill the Place 2 position, which is vacant.
In Spring Hill ISD, along with Stephens' seat, Place 6 Trustee Frank Bufkin III and Place 7 Trustee Mark White hold positions that are up for election.
White Oak ISD has two school board positions on the May ballot. Those are held by Place 6 Trustee Donna Stagner and Place 7 Trustee David Ummel.
In Kilgore ISD, Place 3 Trustee Alan Clark and Place 4 Trustee Reggie Henson hold seats up for election on the May ballot.
And in Gladewater ISD, voters will decide the Place 6 seat, held by Jamie Robertson, and the Place 7 seat, held by George Glenn.
Sabine ISD will have its school board election in November.
Residents who wish to file for school board seats may do so in person at district administration offices.