The filing period has opened for city and school board races, with at least two candidates emerging to fill the seat of Longview District 5 Councilman David Wright, who isn't seeking reelection.
Candidates can file with the city secretary or superintendent's office until Feb. 18, and Election Day is May 7.
Along with Wright's district, Longview District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle has said he will seek reelection for his third and final three-year term but had not filed as of Tuesday.
Attorney Jose Sanchez has filed for the District 5 position. Michelle Gamboa has launched a Facebook page also announcing her candidacy for District 5 and said she intends to file next week.
Seats also are up for election in May across Gregg County school districts:
Longview ISD
Place 5, held by Shan Bauer; and
Place 6, held by Ted Beard.
Pine Tree ISD
Place 3, held by Aaron Klein;
Place 4, held by Frank Richards; and
Place 5, held by Jim Cerrato.
Spring Hill ISD
Place 1, held by Meredith Smeltzer;
Place 2, held by Ben Shelton; and
Place 3, held by Kyle Stephens.
Kilgore ISD
Place 5, held by Lloyd Vanderwater;
Place 6, held by Joe Parker; and
Place 7, held by Dana Sneed.
Gladewater ISD
Place 1, held by Ross Morgan;
Place 2, held by Rickie Blackmon; and
Place 3, held by Garth Cockerell.
White Oak ISD
Place 1, held by David Carr; and
Place 2, held by Eric Swanson.
Sabine ISD will hold elections in November.