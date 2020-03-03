Gregg County constable incumbents are holding commanding leads in Republican primary early voting Tuesday.
In Pct. 2, longtime constable Billy Fort holds a 991-352 lead over challenger John Bisese among early and absentee votes.
In the Pct. 3 constable’s race, John Slagle holds a 924-526 lead over John “Dickie” McCubbin. Slagle was appointed constable by the Gregg County County Commissioners Court last year after the resignation of Daniel Morgan.
Election Day totals are still being tabulated, Nealy said.
There are no Democratic challengers for either seat.