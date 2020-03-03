Incumbent constables in Gregg County claimed victories on Tuesday, according to unofficial totals.
In Pct. 2, longtime constable Billy Fort defeated challenger John Bisese in the Republican primary by a vote count of 1,892 to 695.
In the Republican primary for Pct. 3 constable, incumbent John Slagle defeated John “Dickie” McCubbin with 1,994 votes to 1,308 votes.
There are no Democratic challengers for either seat.
Fort is poised to begin his sixth term in office when he takes the oath on Jan. 1.
It’s the fourth time that he was challenged unsuccessfully by Bisese, a local limousine service owner.
“For the sixth consecutive and the fourth with the same opponent, the voters have resoundingly said that they want me to be their constable,” Fort said, “and I will continue to make Pct. 2 a great place to live and a safe place to raise a family. I’m just as excited about starting my sixth term as I was my first.”
In response to the results, Bisese said, “I just want to thank all of my supporters and the volunteers that did door-to-door canvassing.”
Slagle was appointed Pct. 3 constable by the Gregg County County Commissioners Court last year after the resignation of Daniel Morgan, who joined the Kilgore Police Department.
Republican Pct. 1 Constable Mike Grisham and Democratic Pct. 4 Constable Danny Craig faced no challenges in the primaries and face no challengers thus far in the November general election.