Friday is the last opportunity to vote early in Tuesday's Republican and Democratic primaries.
Numerous contested state and county races are on the ballot, including for the 1st Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Aditya “A.d.” Atholi, Joe McDaniel and John Porro are on the Republican ballot for Gohmert's seat, while Jrmar Jefferson, Gavin Dass, Stephen Kocen and Victor D. Dunn are on the Democratic ballot.
The winners will face each other in the November general election.
Gohmert is leaving Congress to seek the Texas attorney general post and faces incumbent Ken Paxton, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman on the Republican ballot.
Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces a primary challenge from former state Sen. Don Huffines, former Texas GOP Chair Allen West, Chad Prather, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Paul Belew and Rick Perry.
On the Democratic side, frontrunner former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke faces Rich Wakeland, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez.
The winner of both gubernatorial primaries will be on November's ballot.
In Gregg County, two commissioner races are contested. In Pct. 2, incumbent Darryl Primo is challenged by Ray Bostick Jr. in the Republican primary, while Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown faces G Floyd, Danny Craig Sr. and Daryl Williams on the Democratic ballot.
The winner of both races faces no challenger in November.
Also, acting Pct. 2 Constable Roger Askew is challenged by John Bisese in the Republican primary. Mike Middleton, who is still listed on the ballot, has dropped out of the race.
Askew was named by commissioners to fill the unexpired term of former Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort, who resigned after his arrest.
And on the Democratic ballot, incumbent Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox is challenged by Keeth Johnson.
In Gregg County, polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greggton Community Center, 3211 W. Marshall Ave.; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Stamper Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Meadowbrook Country Club, 1306 Houston St. No. 3340 in Kilgore.
For a full state and area ballot, go to tinyurl.com/march1primaryballot .