Filing for city and school races in the May 1 election ends Friday.
In Longview, the mayoral position as well as District 1 and District 2 council positions are each up for election.
Across other Gregg County cities, seats are up for election on councils in White Oak, Kilgore and Gladewater.
Three seats on the Longview ISD school board will be decided in May as well as two trustee positions in Pine Tree ISD and three in Spring Hill ISD.
Also, White Oak, Kilgore and Gladewater ISDs have board seats up for election in May.
Sabine ISD will have its school board election in November.
Residents who wish to file for school board seats may do so in person at district administration offices.
The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.