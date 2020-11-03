U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, has won his eighth term in Congress, defeating Democrat Hank Gilbert.
Gohmert originally won the seat in 2004.
At about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gohmert had more than 156,000 votes to about 59,000 for Gilbert, giving the incumbent about 72% of the total.
Gohmert, a former judge on the state’s 12th Court of Appeals, has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump since Trump’s first White House run in 2016.
“I feel very strongly this country is on the brink of going socialist or saving itself, and we can only do that with the grace of God,” Gohmert said in October. “I feel if I didn’t run, I would be abandoning the fight to preserve the greatest country God has ever allowed. Whether my party is right or wrong, I have stood up to people in my party at the top when they were wrong a number of times, but there is too much at risk to not stand up for what is right.”
The incumbent congressman also earlier had warned about the dangers of what he saw as a wave of encroaching socialism and the need to reject it.
“That’s where I am now. There is so much at stake. I am going to keep fighting for people in East Texas and the country,” he said earlier. “If we don’t fight for what is right, we are going to lose this. (Socialism) sounds wonderful — everyone gets what they need and equally, but you have to have a totalitarian government to enforce that which means we have no First Amendment rights, Second Amendment rights, Fourth and Fifth ... I want to keep those rights.”
Gilbert — a retired educator, rancher and small business owner — contended that it was time for term limits and time for a fiscal conservative Democrat to represent Northeast Texans. He said in October that he was tired of Gohmert not holding Trump accountable for his actions, even when it comes to military matters.
Gilbert also said making health care accessible to everyone and pushing rural broadband internet and 5G cell phone service as other important issues in the district.