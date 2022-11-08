WASHINGTON — The balance of power in Congress was still in question Tuesday night after after polls closed in much of the East and governors races in Florida, Massachusetts and several other states were called.
Despite nationwide anxiety, there were no reports of political violence or widespread problems at the polls in the first major test of the country’s democracy since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Localized problems with voting machines were reported in the Phoenix area and some other jurisdictions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Florida Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, had his reelection called early in the onetime swing state.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was a White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, won Arkansas’ gubernatorial race as one of several acolytes around the country who are expected to push the GOP further toward the former president’s corner.
Democrats picked up two governorships as Maura Healy and Wes Moore won races in Massachusetts and Maryland, replacing two of the nation’s few remaining moderate Republican officials — neither of whom were up for reelection.
Republicans, favored to take at least one chamber of Congress, were ahead in several key House races. But it was too early to make any sweeping conclusions or call races in battleground Senate races.
Democrats are hoping that alarms over democracy and the loss of nationwide abortion rights will help them preserve their 50-50 control of the Senate and also win several key governors races. But Republicans are bullish that inflation, crime and other day-to-day concerns, coupled with President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, will give their party an advantage.
History and public opinion polls favor Republicans, especially in the House, where Democrats currently hold 220 seats, just two more than the 218 needed for a majority. In midterm elections since World War II, the president’s party has almost always lost seats.
A GOP majority in the House would likely elevate Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a Bakersfield Republican who now serves as minority leader, to the speakership he has coveted for years. It would almost certainly end the political career of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, one of the most consequential speakers in history.
Election forecasters expect Republicans to pick up between 12 and 30 House seats — a comparatively small haul by historical standards, but more than enough for a majority.
A larger GOP gain is possible: In the closing weeks of the election season, Republican campaign committees poured money into races in blue states such as California and New York, putting Democrats on defense in territory Biden won solidly two years ago.
But in areas the president narrowly won in some battleground or red states, some Democratic incumbents appear stronger, including Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas and Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee.
“This is a very unique cycle,” said David Wasserman, a congressional forecaster for the nonpartisan Cook Political Report. “It’s not an anti-incumbent election. It’s a red-state-versus-blue-state split screen.”
Republicans may reclaim the House majority before California’s races are called, but the contests in the state will affect the size of the margin and the number of loyal allies McCarthy can depend on in his bid for the speakership.
The two parties entered election day virtually deadlocked on the generic congressional ballot, with voters preferring Republicans by a 1-point lead in the latest polling average by FiveThirtyEight.com.
The Senate, which the Democratic caucus controls with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, is harder to predict. That’s largely because several candidates who won Republican nominations with the backing of former President Donald Trump and his supporters have struggled to gain an advantage over potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbents.
In Georgia, for example, former football star Herschel Walker has been locked in a tight race with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Tech investor Blake Masters in Arizona has consistently trailed incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in polls, although the race remained close. And in New Hampshire, polls showed retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc consistently trailing Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.
In Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, a Republican and well-known former TV personality who won Trump’s backing, trailed his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, through the summer, but the race has grown tighter in recent weeks.
Another marquee Senate race is in Nevada, where Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto faces a strong Republican challenger in former state Atty. Gen. Adam Laxalt.
The election comes just days after an attack on Paul Pelosi, the speaker’s husband, heightened fears of more widespread political violence as Trump continues to spread the lie that he won the 2020 election.
The former president has promoted candidates who have helped him amplify that rhetoric, and who in many cases have vowed to change election rules at the state and local level. Even before Tuesday’s election, several states passed more restrictive voting laws and saw local election officials replaced by election deniers.