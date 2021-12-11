A longtime Gregg County commissioner will be challenged in the March Republican primary by a city of Longview employee.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo is opposed by Parks Manager Ray Bostick.
This is Bostick's first time running for public office, but he said the decision was not spur of the moment as he has wanted to for decades.
Initially, he wanted to seek the commissioners seat in 2017 but couldn't because he had not lived in the precinct for at least six months.
He said he believes his diverse background that spans 31 years and includes numerous roles with the city of Longview provides him the experience needed to run and serve as Pct. 2 commissioner.
"I've been the guy in the ditch with the shovel, and I've been the guy looking down in the ditch," Bostick said.
In a statement sent out by Bostick's team announcing his candidacy, he spoke of the efforts he would make if elected:
“The taxpayers of Precinct #2 deserve an active and involved commissioner, one who isn’t simply interested in getting his name in the paper as a contrarian and collecting a paycheck. For 27 years the incumbent has always been the last person to arrive at the Commissioner Court and the first to leave. He has no working relationship with the other members of the court, or the department heads or officials with the city of Longview.”
Primo said Friday that he had not previously heard Bostick's comments, adding only that he supposed Bostick had to say something.
"I have a record that I am proud of and more than willing to run on," he said.
Bostick said he has made an effort to attend local events, meeting several hundred people and shaking many hands. Among those people he met, he said not one discouraged him from seeking the commissioners seat.
"My whole reason for running is to do a different job than what (Primo has) been doing, not a job that just stands in opposition to every issue that comes up," Bostick said.
He said one of the main things he hopes to accomplish for Pct. 2 would be to maintain and improve the quality of life for all the precinct's residents. Whether its drainage work, street work or targeting the West Longview industrial district, Bostick said it's time for change, and people agree with him.
"I ain't doing all this work to lose," Bostick said.
If reelected, March would mark 28 years for Primo as a commissioner. He said his qualifications speak for why he should be reelected.
Primo has a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of North Texas and a Masters in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Tyler.
He said his time owning and operating a small family business in Longview has provided insight on how the private sector operates, while his time as commissioner has afforded him public sector insight. These two perspectives makes him uniquely qualified for the job, Primo said.
Primo said he has had a "good run," but added, "I still love my job, I love serving the people of Pine Tree. I still work full time. I'm excited to come to work every morning, and it is a great honor and privilege to be in a position to do things for other people."
he said he views the role of county commissioner as an opportunity to serve and give back to help improve people's lives.
His main goal for Pct. 2 is to see it continue efforts toward economic and population growth. That will encourage educational and job opportunities that will lay the foundation for future residents, Primo said.
"If we can do those things in a positive way, the future will continue to be bright for those that choose to live in Gregg county," he said.
"I'm looking forward to where we go from here. I think I can be competitive in a race against anyone."
Filing for the March primaries ends at 6 p.m. Monday.