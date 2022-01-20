After facing more than 60 combined felonies related to a vote-harvesting scheme, Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife on Thursday each pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of election fraud.
"I think justice was served," said Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson.
Brown, 51, and Marlena Jackson, 52, were each sentenced to one year of probation, a $2,000 fine and each must write a letter apologizing to the residents of Gregg County.
Brown and Jackson were charged along with Charlie Burns Jr., 85, of Longview, and DeWayne Ward, 60, of Longview, in a vote-harvesting scheme connected to Brown’s 2018 Democratic primary win.
The four people were arrested in September 2020 after an investigation lasting more than two years. Charges for the four people included engaging in organized election fraud, illegal voting, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud. Jackson was charged with 41 felonies, Brown with 23 felonies, Burns with seven felonies and Ward with six, according to online records.
Watson said he expects charges against Burns and Ward also will be resolved with plea agreements.
In a statement released Thursday, Brown's attorney David Moore said he believes the sentence is appropriate.
"I am glad that we have successfully closed this chapter for Commissioner Brown," Moore said.
The probe was announced in May 2018 after the March primary race for commissioner between Brown and former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams drew 787 mail-in ballots. Those mail-in votes swung an election day lead by Williams into a five-vote victory for Brown. About one-third of the voters using those mail-in, or absentee, ballots made a disability claim to qualify for them.
After Brown won the March 2018 Democratic primary against Williams, questions were raised about the number of mail-in votes in the election. Brown’s win was confirmed in a recount.
The Texas Attorney General’s Office, which investigated the case, released a statement in September 2020 announcing the arrests of Brown, Jackson, Burns and Ward. According to the statement, the state filed 134 felony charges against the four defendants with potential penalties of six months in state jail to 99 years in prison.
According to the indictment, Jackson, Brown and Burns marked voter applications for ballot by mail as “disabled” when the voter was not. Under state law, mail-in ballots for disability are reserved for residents who are “physically ill” and are unable to vote in-person due to illness.
Jackson is accused of signing off several times that she assisted a voter complete an application when someone else assisted. The indictment lists three instances where Jackson signed, claiming to assist a voter when it was Brown who assisted though he was a candidate.
The indictment lists 30 election fraud counts alleging Jackson marked mail ballot applications as disabled for residents who were not eligible to vote by mail.
“It is an unfortunate reality that elections can be stolen outright by mail ballot fraud,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in the statement. “Election fraud, particularly an organized mail ballot fraud scheme orchestrated by political operatives, is an affront to democracy and results in voter disenfranchisement and corruption at the highest level.”
State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, referenced the case at an event this past September in Tyler during which Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new voting restrictions law for the state.
Hughes authored the legislation, which includes provisions related to mail-in ballots.
“In Longview ... we have a county commissioner under indictment for mail ballot fraud,” Hughes said at the event. “Anybody who tells you there’s no voter fraud in Texas is telling you a very big lie. It’s going on today. As you know, this bill deals with that.”
After the results of the 2018 race between Brown and Williams was decided, Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy, who retired at the end of 2020, said she questions practices that for years have led to disproportionate numbers of mail-in ballots in the South Longview voting precinct.