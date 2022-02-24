Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo says allegations that he used county resources to benefit his campaign couldn't be "further from the truth."
The Facebook page "The Conservative Voice of East Texas" earlier this month featured a fundraising letter from Primo that included his office phone number. Primo, who has been in office for about 28 years, is facing challenger Ray Bostick, parks manager for the city of Longview, in Tuesday's Republican primary.
The Texas Association of Counties previously has issued election law guidance that says, "It is a violation of the prohibition against misuse of public property to use county resources on a county official’s individual political campaign. This includes use of county personnel for campaign purposes. Displaying campaign material in a county office or transporting it in a county vehicle are also prohibited."
Primo said this week that the "accusations" against him involve a letter sent to some supporters.
"The letter clearly asks for donations to be sent to my campaign address, which is totally separate and apart from my commissioner’s office," Primo said in a statement. "Although we assumed responses would be by mail, we did inadvertently and accidentally include my office phone number on the letter instead of my campaign number. As soon as I became aware of this I immediately instructed my secretary that if we did on the off chance get a phone call as a result of this letter, to inform the caller that there had been an accidental mix-up in the number provided and that she was unable to assist them with campaign-related matters.
"Again, I did not anticipate phone call responses to the letter, and, to this point, there have been none."
The allegations are "much ado about nothing," he said in his statement, describing the allegations as "a desperate attempt fueled by my opponent and his supporters to divert the voters’ attention from the campaign issues that I have raised such as: Securing a new tax office for Pct. 2 with drive-thru vehicle registration; adopting a unit road system for better roads and taxpayer savings; public disclosure of elected officials' salaries for public accountability; reducing the property tax burden; adopting a jury notification system to send via text when your jury service is canceled; partnering with the state to build a better driver’s license renewal building; expansion of State Hwy. 42 to I-20 for Pct. 2 access and economic development; lowering appraisal caps for tax valuations, and, limits on local governments' ability to raise revenue — all measures that can improve local governance and democracy and all issues I have previously advocated for as commissioner."
A spokesman for the Texas Ethics Commission said the agency is legally barred from discussing whether complaints have been filed against candidates unless action is taken against that candidate. For information, visit www.ethics.state.tx.us/enforcement/ .