Gregg County commissioners in a 4-to-1 vote Monday appointed a constable for Precinct 2 to fill the unexpired term of Billy Fort whose resignation becomes effective Dec. 31.
Roger Askew, a Spring Hill ISD school resource officer, was appointed on the recommendation of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan and County Judge Bill Stoudt. Bryan provided a resume to the court on behalf of Askew, who was unable to attend the meeting.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo voted against the appointment.
Fort submitted his resignation in a letter dated Nov. 18 as part of a plea agreement on a charge of driving his official vehicle while intoxicated in October. Fort also pleaded guilty on Nov. 18.
At Monday’s meeting, Stout made a motion to appoint Askew.
“You can see from the resume that he’s got a tremendous amount of experience in law enforcement and throughout the community in many, many areas,” Stoudt said.
Primo interrupted when Stoudt asked for a second on the motion, saying he thought there needed to be some discussion.
Stoudt said discussion would come after a second was received for the motion.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo gave a second to the motion, after which Primo was given time to speak.
Primo claimed the appointment was an endorsement for Askew’s bid in the March Republican primary for the seat. Askew has filed to run along with John Bisese, Rambo Latham and Mike Middleton.
"Everyone understands that by the court appointing we're giving an endorsement to a particular candidate," Primo said.
Stoudt said there was a need to fill the position and that it was not a political appointment but was filling a position with the county that is currently empty.
Bryan told commissioners there are 400 to 500 cases backlogged of papers that need to be served. While other county constables have been able to help, there is still a tremendous amount of work to be done, he said.
Primo said it was inherently political to choose one candidate over the other three, and asked his fellow commissioners if they had seen their resumes, done interviews or seen the candidates’ qualifications. None of the commissioners said they had.
Later Monday, Askew by phone said he was thankful the county commissioners showed their trust and faith in him by the appointment.
"I'm excited to work in Judge Bryan's court and just try to bring integrity and trust back to this position," Askew said.
Askew has served the city of Longview for more than 20 years as a police officer, with five years spent on patrol, four at Pine Tree Junior High as a school resource officer and the last 12 have been spent at Spring Hill as a school resource officer.
He said he is excited to continue to serve the residents of Longview in the position.