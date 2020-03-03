Floyd Wingo of White Oak held a more than 2-to-1 edge among early voters in the race for the Republican nomination for Gregg County Pct. 3 commissioner.
Wingo, who currently serves as assistant police chief in Gilmer, has 1,037 voters compared with 472 votes for opponent Joe Parker of Kilgore, according to early voting and absentee voting totals released by Gregg County Elections Administrator Kathryn Nealy.
Election Day totals are still being tabulated, Nealy said.
There is no Democratic challenger for the seat.