Four men are vying for the Gregg County Pct. 4 seat — including incumbent Shannon Brown — in the March Democratic primary.
Brown, who is facing a list of criminal charges related to suspected election fraud in the March 2018 primary in the county, is being challenged by Danny E. Craig Sr., Gary “G” Floyd and Daryl Williams. Two of his challengers previously served as Pct. 4 commissioner.
The precinct runs from central Longview south to Easton and takes in some of Kilgore.
The primary is set for March 1 with early voting scheduled to begin on Feb. 14. No Republican has filed to run for the Pct. 4 commissioner’s seat.
Shannon Brown
Brown is in his first term as Pct. 4 commissioner, and he said as he runs for a second term, he wants to assure the precinct gets its fair share of the taxes to continue with roadwork in its boundaries.
Talking about his reelection campaign and hopes for a second term, Brown also said he hopes to work more closely with the East Texas Regional Airport and that he would like to see more than two flights per day department from the airport.
"I would like to work with them and see what we can do to make it more feasible for people who want to travel from Gregg county," the former Easton mayor said.
In 2018, Envoy Air — a subsidiary of American Airlines — added a third daily flight between Gregg County and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. In October 2019, airport Director Roy Miller said the airline was cutting its daily trips.
Brown touted purchases for the precinct, including a backhoe, maintainer and a “sheepsfoot” roller, as accomplishments during his time on the commissioners court.
Brown said he would like to be known for his work ethic and how has changed the precinct.
"I feel confident about serving; there's no doubt in my mind I can continue to serve Gregg county and the precinct," Brown said. "May the best man win."
Brown and three others charged with election fraud in the 2018 primary could go to trial as early as this month. Brown was charged with 23 felonies that including engaging in organized election fraud, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.
Danny E. Craig Sr.
Craig, who previously served as Pct. 4 commissioner, said he wants to be a voice and strong advocate for the residents of the precinct.
He is a lifelong resident of the precinct and said he is willing to stand up for what he believes is right and that he would work to benefit all residents in the precinct.
Craig served as Pct. 4 commissioner for two terms from 1999 to 2006.
He said he is seeking the seat again because he has grown in ways that could benefit precinct residents, “in the sense of having gained more wisdom and knowledge in life and circumstance and just the desire to help the growth of Gregg County.”
Craig said he believes he offers strong leadership that will stand for what is good for Gregg county, in particular Pct. 4.
If elected, he said he wants to work to maintain the county’s low tax rate and to have funds available for residents’ needs. Craig said he wants to work with the leaders of the county and "make sure that Precinct 4, a minority precinct, is not left behind."
Gary “G” Floyd
This is Floyd's second time running for Pct. 4 commissioner. His first run was in 2018 when he ran as a Republican and was defeated by Brown.
Floyd said he has an associate’s of applied science degree in mechanical engineering technology from Texas State Technical College, a bachelor’s degree in political science from Prairie View A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration with a graduate certificate in financial analysis from DeVry University.
Floyd said he is qualified for the position based on his knowledge and familiarity with locals in the community. He has been actively attending Longview City Council meetings since 2011 and local school board meetings since 2012.
"I'll say this, I've attended more meetings than any other person that has run for office" Floyd said.
Floyd said he understands what is needed to be Pct. 4 commissioner and that he is prepared to take on the role to serve its residents. He said he wants to remain involved in the community and to visit the Lakeport and Easton areas to address the needs of residents.
"One of the things is, you're a member of a team — you have to be able to look at the projects that are happening in other areas of the county," Floyd said.
Floyd would like to see the county extend more services to the community and spend a little more money on those services. Specifically, he said he would like to see an increase in programs to help with children’s education, especially for minority children, he said. He mentioned local tutoring and afterschool programs.
"I'm part of the community, and I think that makes a difference," Floyd said. "(As commissioner) you won't just have a discussion and a yes/no from me, you're going to see see me around."
Floyd said he wants the people of Pct. 4 to know that he runs on Christian values, personal integrity and credible character.
Daryl Williams
Williams has experience in city and county government.
He was Longview City Council member from 2002 to 2012, during which time he also served as mayor pro tem after Murray Moore announced his resignation in early 2005. Williams held the pro tem position until the summer of 2005, when Jay Dean was elected mayor.
In early 2018, Williams was appointed Pct. 4 commissioner after commissioner John Mathis resigned effective at the end of 2017. Williams remained in the position until late 2018, after which time Brown was elected as the new Pct. 4 commissioner.
Williams believes it is this experience that qualifies him to be Pct. 4 commissioner.
"I just like helping people, being a voice for the people," Williams said. "I love the city of Longview; I like serving and helping people."
If elected, Williams said he would want to be a commissioner who is accessible for the people and to let the public know that if they call him, he will respond.
"You work for the people; you need to be available for the people," Williams said.
Additionally, he wants to make sure that Pct. 4 gets its fair share of funds, along with looking at roads and helping the communities of Lakeport, Easton and the southeast part of Kilgore.